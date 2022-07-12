Hogwarts Legacy Developer Accidentally Leaks Surprise

The Hogwarts Legacy developer -- Avalanche Software -- has accidentally leaked a surprise that it was almost certainly saving for later. The upcoming Harry Potter game is one of the most anticipated games in the industry right now. A testament to this is the fact that it's the most-watched game trailer over on the official PlayStation YouTube channel of all time. Not only does the game look good, but it's attached to one of the biggest IP in the world, which is also an IP that hasn't had a good video game adaptation in quite some time, and never anything this ambitious. That said, it should come as no surprise that many Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users are desperate for more details to the point that even small reveals are exciting and making the rounds.

The accidental leak has been relayed by Reddit, where it's been pointed out that the PlayStation State of Play for the game -- which revealed our first look at gameplay and a release window -- actually showed off the first look at the game's UI. It's very easy to miss, but if you slow down the footage at the right time you can see it for yourself. Of course, it's possible the UI is a placeholder, and thus not indicative of the final product. Whatever the case, it's created speculation over mappable buttons, which would be a nice feature.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It's still officially slated to release sometime this year, but there's no word of when exactly it will release.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads an official pitch for the game. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."