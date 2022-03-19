PlayStation’s Most Viewed Game Trailer on YouTube Is Not What You Would Expect

Game trailers on the official PlayStation YouTube channel get millions of views. Some of the most viewed game trailers on PlayStation’s YouTube include games and series like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Final Fantasy, The Last of Us, God of War, Call of Duty, and Gran Turismo. None of this is very surprising. When it comes to the PlayStation YouTube page, big exclusive series and the most popular third-party games dominate the views. That said, the most viewed game trailer is probably not what you think it is.

The two most-viewed trailers on the PlayStation YouTube page are the PS4 and PS5 reveal trailers, the former coming in at number one with 41 million views and the latter coming in at number two with 39 million views. The next most-viewed trailer on PlayStation’s YouTube page is a game trailer, and more specifically, the Hogwarts Legacy reveal trailer from 2020. That’s right, the reveal of the new Harry Potter game sits on the throne with 28 million views, passing Marvel’s Spider-Man’s reveal trailer this week, which also has 28 million views when rounded, but not as many when counting specifically.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the top 10:

Hogwarts Legacy – 28 million Marvel’s Spider-Man – 28 million God of War – 23 million Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – 22 million God of War – 22 million The Last of Us Part II — 18 million Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach — 17 million

Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 16 million God of War Ascension – 14 million Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – 14 million

This impressive feat comes on the back of Hogwart’s Legacy resurfacing this week with a release window and our first-ever look at gameplay. After just 24 hours, this new footage has amassed over 3 million views and is still trending at number 12 on the website, despite being old by YouTube Trending standards at this point.

All of this is to say, when Hogwarts Legacy sells huge numbers later this year, don’t be surprised, as the hype has been documented. Whether the game will deliver on the hype, remains to be seen, but it certainly has Harry Potter fans excited.