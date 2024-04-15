Hollow Knight: Silksong Leak Points to Imminent Release Date

A new leak associated with Hollow Knight: Silksong has again indicated that the long-awaited indie game is drawing very close to its release. At the start of this month, it was discovered that Silksong had finally received an official game rating in South Korea, which came in tandem with the game being briefly listed on the Xbox digital storefront. Both of these moves often come about very late in the development process, meaning that the launch of Silksong seemed to be close. And while developer Team Cherry has yet to say anything official on the game's arrival, a new move has yet again teased that a release date could be right around the corner.

As of today, it was found that Hollow Knight: Silksong has also been rated in Australia. Based on information from the region's classification website, Silksong was rated at the start of April 2024 and was given a "PG" designation for mild violence. Other than this, further details on when Silksong might be releasing weren't provided on the webpage, but it's yet another move that proves Team Cherry is in the final phase of the project's development.

To stress why this is such a big deal, Hollow Knight: Silksong is likely one of the most highly anticipated video games set to release in the coming years. Initially, Silksong was revealed all the way back in February 2019 and was planned to merely be DLC for the original Hollow Knight. Since then, the scope and scale of Silksong has greatly blown up to where it is now a full-fledged sequel. Given it's been over five years since its first reveal, anticipation has continued to grow as the years have passed to a degree that is rarely ever seen.

Regardless of when Hollow Knight: Silksong releases, it's known that the game will be coming to just about every platform imaginable. This includes PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Additionally, Microsoft has previously announced that Silksong will join Xbox Game Pass as a day-one addition to the service whenever it does launch.