Hollow Knight: Silksong Release Date Likely Coming Soon After Rating, Listing Spotted Online

It's been a very long wait, but it seems like we could finally be getting a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong. As noticed by ResetEra user Eroke, the game was rated on February 20th in South Korea. Ratings in other countries have often tipped off video game fans about upcoming announcements, but that's not the only evidence that Silksong might be getting some news soon. The Hollow Knight sequel has officially been listed on the Microsoft Store, and users can now wishlist it. The ID@Xbox Twitter account shared that bit of news earlier this week, which led to Xbox president Sarah Bond reminding followers that the game will be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass.

At this time, Hollow Knight developer Team Cherry has yet to say anything about Silksong's release. The last time the studio even commented on the game was last May, when it confirmed that Hollow Knight: Silksong would not be released in the first half of 2023, as had been previously announced. Fans have been hoping for some kind of news since then, and Silksong speculation has preceded every major digital event since, including PlayStation State of Plays and Nintendo Directs. Hopefully there truly is an end in sight!

When Will Hollow Knight: Silksong's Release Date Get Announced?

While we don't know when Team Cherry will offer a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong, there are some digital events coming up that would make sense. On April 10th, the Triple-I Initiative will take place, and will feature updates and announcements from a number of high-profile indie developers. At this time, Team Cherry has not been announced as part of the event, but Hollow Knight: Silksong would fit well within the show's theme.

If we don't see an announcement during the Triple-I Initiative, it's possible we could see something during Summer Game Fest 2024. That event isn't slated to take place until June 7th, so it might be too far away given the number of teases we're seeing this week. However, Geoff Keighley's E3 replacement would be a huge venue to make the announcement. Of course, it's also possible Team Cherry will simply make an announcement on Twitter! At this point, there's simply no way of knowing.

Xbox Game Pass Day One

One of the biggest perks of Xbox Game Pass is the fact that the service often features day one releases. All of Xbox's first-party games are available on the service at launch, but Microsoft often secures third-party games on day one, as well. Hollow Knight: Silksong is one example, but there are plenty of others, including multiple games releasing in the month of April.

