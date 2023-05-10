Hollow Knight: Silksong Developer Offers New Release Window Update

During last year's Xbox & Bethesda June showcase, Hollow Knight: Silksong was one of several games featured, and Microsoft revealed that all games shown would be releasing within a year. While Team Cherry had originally planned for the sequel to appear in the first half of 2023, that appears to be no longer the case. Tonight, Matthew Griffin of Team Cherry revealed that development on the game is still continuing, and that it is taking longer than expected. Griffin did not offer any updated release window, but did state that the developer will offer more information closer to launch.

"We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing. We're excited by how the game is shaping up, and it's gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can," Griffin wrote on Twitter. "Expect more details from us once we get closer to release."

Obviously this will come as a disappointment to a lot of fans, but hopefully it will result in a better overall product. There's likely a lot of pressure on Team Cherry to make sure the finished game lives up to the hype, and no one is going to be happy if the developer rushes out a sub-par sequel. Hopefully Silksong will leave fans feeling satisfied once it does release!

Silksong was originally planned as DLC for Hollow Knight, but ended up being expanded into a full sequel. The game will put players in the role of Hornet, who appeared as one of the villains in the previous game. Silksong will feature gameplay similar to its predecessor, but Hornet will play a bit differently from Knight in the previous game, and will notably have a different healing system. When Hollow Knight: Silksong does release, it will appear on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The title will be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass.

