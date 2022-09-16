Hollow Knight: Silksong Confirmed for PS4, PS5

Hollow Knight fans pleased to see the game's reveal and release platforms earlier in the year got even better news this week with even more consoles confirmed for the game's launch plans. In addition to the Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch release confirmed months ago, Sony also said this week that the game will be coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as well. No release date was offered alongside this new announcement, however, so we still don't know when, exactly, the game will be released.

Through the official PlayStation social accounts, Sony simply tweeted out the confirmation of the game's PlayStation releases this week. A release date naturally would've sweetened the deal, but the PlayStation release itself is at least a nice reveal for those who would've preferred to play it on those platforms.

Sharpen your needles – confirming Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PS5 and PS4 pic.twitter.com/poIclQDfvr — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2022

We do at least know that the new game from Team Cherry will be out at some point next year. Xbox's showcase from June featured only games that would be out within the next year, so we'll see Hollow Knight: Silksong out at some point in 2023.

For those who did play Hollow Knight and are excited for Team Cherry's return to the series, Silksong offers a new kingdom for players to explore with over 150 new enemies populating it for the protagonist, Hornet, to defeat. It's a direct sequel to Hollow Knight, a game which received exceptionally positive reviews itself and is regarded as a stellar indie game.

"Hollow Knight: Silksong is the epic sequel to Hollow Knight, the award winning action-adventure," a preview of the game read. "As the lethal hunter Hornet, journey to all-new lands, discover new powers, battle vast hordes of bugs and beasts and uncover ancient secrets tied to your nature and your past."

For PlayStation owners who haven't played Hollow Knight but are now interested in the sequel given the acclaim for the first game, Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition is one of the games included in the PlayStation Plus Premium catalog.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is scheduled to be released at some point in 2023 for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.