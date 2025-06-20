Honkai: Star Rail 3.4 Livestream Unveils Fate/Stay Night Collab Details & More

HoYoverse game Honkai: Star Rail is gearing up for its next big update. The Version 3.4 Honkai: Star Rail livestream showed off new details, including more info on the highly anticipated Fate/Stay Night collab. The “For the Sun is Set to Die” update arrives on July 2nd, with Fate/Stay Night collab content coming on July 11th. Best of all, gamers will be able to claim a free character during the collab event, along with plenty of other exciting content.

Today, Honkai: Star Rail unveiled its Version 3.4 trailer, showing off the upcoming content. This update will be a big one, with the Fate/Stay Night collab arriving alongside regular new story content and more. To get a first look at the new characters headed to Honkai: Star Rail, check out the Version 3.4 trailer below:

The trailer features a cinematic reveal of new characters, including the free 5-star Fate/Stay Night character Archer. To get a sense of the content gamers can look forward to with the update, let’s break down everything new headed to Honkai: Star Rail with the Version 3.4 update on July 2nd.

The Version 3.4 “For the Sun is Set to Die” update will continue the game’s story as Phainon and the Trailblazer continue their journey to return the Coreflame. And Phainon will finally become a playable character with this update, along with two additional new characters headed our way.

Once the July 11th Fate Stay/Night collab begins, Saber and Archer will also join the roster. Saber will be a 5-star Wind character, whereas Archer will be a 5-star Quantum character. Archer will be available to claim for free starting on July 11th and running through the end of Version 3.6. One thing to note is that both of the collab characters will not have an English language dub available, but will be voiced in Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.

Along with these new characters, the 3.4 update will bring back Tribbie, Sunday, and Sparkle in a limited-time banner for part one. Meanwhile, Firefly, Jingliu, and Blade will return for the latter half of the update. Several characters will also get gameplay enhancements to improve their battle mechanics and make them more effective. Characters with enhancements in the 3.4 update include Blade, Kafka, Jingliu, and Silver Wolf.

The Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.4 update also brings in limited-time events and a few general improvements. The big improvement this time around is the addition of the much-requested “skip dialogue” feature, which lets gamers speed up storytelling if they prefer. Meanwhile, events include the Origami Bird Clash: Official Addition mini-game and the special Fate/Stay Night collaboration event. Compared to other updates, there are fewer regular events so gamers can focus on the collab content as well as the new story update.

The collab key art featuring new playable characters from Fate/Stay Night

If you’re ready to start saving up to pull on the new or returning character banners for Honkai: Star Rail 3.4, today’s free codes from the livestream can help. Three new codes were revealed during the 3.4 special program, offering a variety of in-game rewards. The codes expire on June 21st, so you’ll want to act fast to claim them!

FTJ6CVTULSXP – 100 Stellar Jades, 50,000 Credits

– 100 Stellar Jades, 50,000 Credits ZS36CVBUMTZB – 100 Stellar Jades, 5 Traveler’s Guides

– 100 Stellar Jades, 5 Traveler’s Guides DTJ7CVACLBGF – 100 Stellar Jades, 4 Refined Aethers

These codes can be redeemed by going to the Redeem Code website or by heading to the in-game main menu. The code redemption option will be found under your Trailblazer Profile.

With Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.4 headed our way soon, it’s time to gather resources and prepare for the next wave of new content.