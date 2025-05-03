Honkai: Star Rail Unveils Fate/Stay Night Collab Event (And New Honkai Game)

Honkai Star Rail fans have been eagerly awaiting more details on an upcoming collaboration with the Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works anime. Although the collab has been previously teased, HoYoverse just now revealed the full details, including when the new Honkai Star Rail x Fate/Stay Night collab launches and what it will entail. These latest details confirm a July 11th release date for the new season, which will feature Saber and Archer from the Fate/Stay Night series in a brand-new event. Plus, HoYoverse has also revealed a quick tease for the next game in the Honkai series.

This new information was revealed during the global live stream for the Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025, which aired on May 3rd. Alongside the engaging musical performance celebrating the game, HoYoverse showed off its upcoming collab content and even gave fans a quick look at the next game in the Honkai series after Honkai: Star Rail. Here’s what we’ve learned.

A look at the upcoming free 5-Star Honkai: Star Rail character, Archer

The Honkai: Star Rail x Fate/Stay Night crossover event will be called “Sweet Dreams and the Holy Grail.” It begins on July 11th and will bring in two beloved Fate/Stay Night characters. In fact, the limited 5-star character, Archer, will be offered to all players as a free login reward banner! The other character, Saber, will be another 5-star character that players can obtain via the Event Warp. Gamers will see both Archer and Saber as part of the new Holy Grail War event in Honkai Star Rail, with character models designed by Fate/Stay Night artist Takeuchi Takashi himself.

What’s Next for the HoYoverse and Honkai?

This exciting new crossover is likely to debut sometime around Honkai: Star Rail version 3.4, as version 3.3 is expected to arrive around May 20th. The beloved fantasy RPG recently celebrated its two-year anniversary, and this collab suggests that the game has plenty of big things on the horizon as we head into year three. Even so, HoYoverse has officially started teasing another new game in the Honkai series.

In a quick easter egg trailer during the concert, players were treated to a quick look at a brand-new Honkai title. Fans are seriously entertained by what they’ve seen from the footage so far, which was captured and reshared on Reddit by fan @Vegetable-Feedback11.

There’s not a ton to go on here, but fans will notice familiar characters Kiana from Honkai: Impact and Blade from Honkai: Star Rail. It’s also giving off some Pokemon vibes with the cute critters who appear to be rushing into battle on their companions’ behalf. This teaser is just a quick glimpse, with few confirmed details and no sense of a release timeline. Even so, it marks an exciting time for Honkai fans with this big crossover event and a new game on the horizon.

More details about the specifics for the upcoming Honkai: Star Rail x Fate/Stay Night crossover will likely be revealed as we get closer to that July 11th date. After all, there’s likely another chapter in the saga to arrive before then, with Version 3.3 on the horizon.