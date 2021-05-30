PlayStation Fans Debate Over Aloy Design in Horizon Forbidden West
Yesterday, during a special State of Play, Horizon Forbidden West resurfaced with our first look at its gameplay, courtesy of the PS5. And judging by the fact that the State of Play broke viewership records, it went well. In fact, some PlayStation fans were not only blown away by the PS5 gameplay show, but by the attention to detail. However, if there was one negative talking point, it was about Aloy's subtle design changes, or at least her perceived changes. By and large, she looks just like she does in Horizon Zero Dawn, but brought further to life thanks to advancements in technology. However, at least in the aforementioned gameplay footage, she does look a tiny bit different.
Of course, the bulk of viewers didn't notice these changes or at least didn't care about them, however, some did notice them and weren't impressed. At first, many theorized the differences came down to age. However, this theory doesn't make any sense because the events of Horizon Forbidden West are only six months after the events of Horizon Zero Dawn. In other words, there's no narrative explanation in play.
It's unclear why Aloy -- seemingly -- looks a bit different, but again it's likely just because of the advancements in technology, the power of the PS5, and the lenses and lighting used in the trailer. Compared to how she looks in Horizon Zero Dawn, she looks more detailed, realized, and realistic. This is especially apparent when comparing the textures of the two models, and especially the complexion of the two models. Whatever the case, it's all been a big talking point on various PlayStation Reddit pages and on Twitter.
Not Impressed
prevnext
dont they learn from mistakes of other games or what pic.twitter.com/fdhVf0Mh0C— eternal classic (@etrnl_classic) May 28, 2021
She Looks So Out of Place
prevnext
Honestly, looking at this Forbidden West trailer, everything looks amazing, except Aloy. And it's not because I don't like the character design. She just seems weirdly out of place with everything else in the video. It's jarring. But maybe just me.— Nesta Jaxxon (@NestaJaxxon) May 27, 2021
Aloy Looks Badass
prev
Got around to seeing the #HorizonForbiddenWest Gameplay... Aloy looks badass, graphics look great, they improved her facial design, they improved melee combat (which was my only complaint about Zero Dawn), I can't put it all into 1 tweet.
You got me Sony, I'm there Day 1. pic.twitter.com/XY4kLbpyuz— Humbucker (@Humbucker5150) May 28, 2021