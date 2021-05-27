New Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Gameplay Revealed

✖

Sony and Guerrilla Games showed off more of Horizon Forbidden West on Thursday during PlayStation’s big State of Play centered around the game. The State of Play featured a new trailer showing off more of the sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn that’ll feature the series’ protagonist, Aloy, embarking on a new adventure filled with more stunning settings and enemies. Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled to release on the PlayStation 5 and on the PlayStation 4, but an exact release date has not yet been announced.

You can check out the footage below courtesy of the PlayStation State of Play stream centered entirely around the game. For those wondering, the gameplay shown here was captured on a PlayStation 5.

Sony and its first-party studios have no shortage of exclusives to boast from the PlayStation 4 era, but with how popular Horizon Zero Dawn was when it released and how popular it continued to be with its Frozen Wilds expansion, it’s no surprise it was one of the franchises continuing onto the PlayStation 5. A release window revealed previously confirmed that we wouldn’t see the game until at least 2021. Thankfully for those who wanted to continue Aloy’s story but haven’t been able to get a PlayStation 5 yet, it was also confirmed that the game would release on the PlayStation 4 as well as the newer family of consoles.

Since then, Guerrilla Games has shared more info on what we can expect from Horizon Forbidden West through things like gameplay details and screenshots showing off different parts of the lands Aloy will explore in the sequel. More recent teasers and previews of what’s to come in Horizon Forbidden West including Ashly Burch the voice of Aloy, saying that the game would be “more and better” than what came before it. The developers have also periodically teased different gameplay details between the time the game was announced and its appearance this week during the State of Play.

Guerrilla Games was also one of several developers to first discuss the impact that the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller would have on the new game. Horizon Forbidden West will make use of the DualSense’s adaptive triggers to make the weapons feel different depending on which one players are using and what they’re doing with them. Those who played Horizon Zero Dawn will recall its emphasis on bows and arrows, so we can expect the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback to play a part in the new game’s take on combat.

“Horizon Forbidden West features new weapons that are designed to feel unique and play a specific role in combat with machines and human opponents,” said Mathijs de Jonge, the game director on Horizon Forbidden West. “The DualSense wireless controller adaptive triggers will help us to make the weapons feel even more unique and satisfying to use.”

Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4.