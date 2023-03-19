Horizon Forbidden West Developer Pays Tribute to Lance Reddick

Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games has paid tribute to actor Lance Reddick following his death earlier this week. Lance Reddick was one of the most esteemed actors out there thanks to his many years of career defining roles. The actor made a name for himself thanks to his distinct look and deep, commanding voice in addition to his wide range of talent. He could make you laugh, scared, or excited depending on what the role called for. That's how we got amazing performances in The Wire, the John Wick series, Oz, and even hilarious cameos in The Eric Andre Show. Reddick also made a name for himself in the gaming world over the last decade or so by popping up in titles like Destiny 2 and the Horizon games.

Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games paid tribute to Reddick following his death, noting how much his work meant to everyone associated with the Horizon franchise. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Sylens one last time in the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West DLC. It's unclear if Sylens will make a return in future games through another actor or if Guerrilla Games will just write the character out of the story entirely. Either way, at least we have a few more Lance Reddick performances on the way to really enjoy. Similarly to Guerrilla Games, the team behind Hellboy: Web of Wyrd also paid tribute to Reddick. Although the game doesn't have a release date, it sounds like Reddick finished his performance on the game so it won't be recast, but of course, things could change before the game releases.

Either way, it's great to see so many talented teams celebrating the life of Lance Reddick. Although he died at just 60 years old, he was able to give us numerous performances that impacted countless people. The beauty of it is that he worked so much that we can look forward to a few more performances from him in the coming year. John Wick Chapter 4 will release next week and feature Lance Reddick returning as the legendary Charon.