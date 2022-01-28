Horizon Forbidden West Reveals New PS4 Gameplay Footage

In the lead-up to the release of Horizon Forbidden West, Guerrilla Games and Sony have almost solely been showing off the game running on a PlayStation 5. This makes sense given that the PS5 will be the best place to play Forbidden West, but it has meant that the PlayStation 4 version of the game has largely been shrouded in mystery. Fortunately, with only a few weeks left until release, Guerrilla Games has now released a new gameplay video highlighting Horizon Forbidden West’s PS4 version.

Attached down below, a brief gameplay trailer showing Horizon Forbidden West gameplay that was captured on a PlayStation 4 Pro console has now been revealed. The footage in question notably sees Aloy doing battle with a couple of different enemies in a single environment before riding away at the video’s conclusion. What’s shown here noticeably doesn’t look as sharp when compared to the footage of Horizon Forbidden West that we have seen on PS5, but it’s still impressive all the same. Essentially, if you were already satisfied with how Horizon Zero Dawn looked when it came to PS4, the visuals found in the sequel should still be very satisfactory on last-gen consoles.

Perhaps the biggest question that still remains with Horizon Forbidden West following this gameplay video’s release comes with how the game will look on a base PS4. At this point, we’ve seen the game running on a PS5 and PS4 Pro, but Sony still hasn’t given us a look at how standard PS4 consoles will fare. Obviously, the base PS4 will provide the worst experience of the bunch when it comes to Forbidden West’s visuals, but hopefully, it will still look quite impressive all the same.

Horizon Forbidden West is set to launch next month on February 18th and will be exclusive to PS5 and PS4.

