Horizon Forbidden West Rumored to Be Delayed

PlayStation has continued to assert that Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, will release later this year. The game has been said multiple times that it’s slated to release on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the second half of 2021. However, new information from a source that has proven to be reliable in the past has now indicated that this won't actually be coming to fruition.

Coming by way of one Anton Logvinov, it was recently expressed on Twitter that Horizon Forbidden West won’t end up making its release window for 2021. Logvinov responded to one Vadim Elistratov in regards to games that have already been delayed out of this year. Logvinov provided another game to that list, which was that of Horizon Forbidden West.

я тебе еще хорайзон туда же запишу — Anton Logvinov (@alogvinov) February 25, 2021

Obviously, one such rumor from a lone source typically wouldn’t mean a whole lot, but Logvinov in the past has actually been pretty in the loop when it comes to PlayStation and Guerrilla Games. In fact, Logvinov was one of the first people to ever assert that Horizon Zero Dawn would end up coming to PC. The content creator made this claim long before Sony ended up actually releasing the game on that platform back in 2020. For him to once again be speaking definitively about Horizon Forbidden West carries quite a bit of weight with it.

Still, it’s worth stressing that this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt, per usual. If Horizon Forbidden West does end up getting punted to 2022, it’s likely something that we won’t even hear about for quite some time. And until the confirmation comes directly from Sony, you can surely continue to plan to see the game release this year.

For now, all PlayStation is really saying is that Horizon Forbidden West will be out when it's done. That being said, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said in an interview earlier this week that he’s “feeling pretty good” about the game and its trajectory. Maybe he knows something more about a potential delay, but if so, he's clearly not ready to talk about it.

Regardless, do you think Horizon Forbidden West could end up getting delayed to 2022? Be sure to let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.