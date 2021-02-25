PlayStation Boss Comments on Horizon Forbidden West Release Date

✖

PlayStation 5 fans looking forward to Horizon Forbidden West will be happy to know that the game is still slated to release sometime in 2021. In a new interview with GQ, PlayStation chief executive officer Jim Ryan discussed the next-gen platform's upcoming exclusives, including Horizon Forbidden West, Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The outlet addressed the coronavirus pandemic, and the impact it has had on video game development. While Ryan left the possibility open that the games could end up pushed back for quality purposes, he also stated that PlayStation is confident that all three games will ship this year.

"Yeah, we’re feeling pretty good about Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West. And, you know, there are two approaches to this: you can either hold the date and put out the game irrespective of quality or you can ship it when it’s right. We have always taken the latter approach. There have been some fairly high-profile instances of publishers trying the former approach," Ryan told GQ.

In the interview, Ryan was careful not to guarantee the game would release this year. After all, a lot can happen during a game's development, and several titles have seen delays over the last year. That said, this optimism from the PlayStation boss certainly bodes well!

Given the success of Horizon Zero Dawn, there's a lot of hype surrounding Forbidden West. Developed by Guerilla Games, the upcoming sequel will once again follow Aloy, this time as she travels through California, Utah, and Nevada, giving players a glimpse at how the states have changed by the 31st century. Aloy actress Ashly Burch recently teased that the game will be "bigger and better" than its predecessor. Forbidden West will feature a bigger map, and players will have the ability to explore underwater. The title will also release on PS4, though players on the next-gen platform can expect to see a number of improvements, including superior visuals and performance, Haptic Feedback, 3D spatial audio, and more.

Horizon Forbidden West is set to release this year on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to playing Horizon Forbidden West? Do you think the game will release this year?