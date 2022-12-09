Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC Announced

To coincide with The Game Awards 2022, PlayStation today announced that it will be releasing new DLC for Horizon Forbidden West early next year. Following its launch on PS5 and PS4 earlier in 2022, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to push out new patches for Forbidden West, but it has yet to add any wholly new content to the open-world title. Luckily, for those who are eager to dive back into the world of Horizon, PlayStation has confirmed that a new story experience will roll out soon enough.

As reports indicated earlier this week, Horizon Forbidden West's upcoming expansion is titled Burning Shores and is set to release on April 19, 2023. Burning Shores will add a new area to Forbidden West's expansive world for Aloy to explore which is set within the ruins of Los Angeles. And while it remains to be seen how Aloy's story arc will evolve in this in this new locale, it seems like Guerrilla has big plans for her future.

"Today we're thrilled to announce Burning Shores, our expansion to Horizon Forbidden West which sees Aloy pursue a sinister threat in the untamed wilds of Los Angeles, now a treacherous volcanic archipelago," explained Guerrilla in an announcement on its website. "Our creative vision for the Burning Shores is an ambitious expansion which will take Aloy to the ruins of Los Angeles. It's an overgrown and fractured city that can be fully explored via the water and flying on the back of a Sunwing. A massive machine threat lurks in its shadows – a huge challenge that Aloy must overcome by using all of her skills and abilities. To achieve this grand vision technically and creatively, we've made the difficult decision to focus all our efforts on making an incredible experience exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console."

