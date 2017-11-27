Horizon Zero Dawn Patch Notes Include Tons of Bugfixes and Improvements

A new patch is going live for Horizon Zero Dawn that brings a massive amount of bugfixes involving quests, game crashes, and other areas of the game.
Guerrilla Games released the patch notes for the new game earlier in the day with a huge Reddit post that contained all of the changes. It covers everything from the graphics to the gameplay, but if you’re one of the players who recently picked up the game on Black Friday, you might want to tread carefully. If you haven’t beaten the game yet, you might unwillingly wander into spoiler territory when digging through the patch notes.
A summary of the changes can be found below, but you can see what the new patch does in greater detail through the full patch notes.
- Fixed an issue where players could not create a New Game+ loadout from the pause menu.
- Fixed an issue where Bluegleam resources would carry over to New Game+.
- Fixed an issue where the Insulated Outfit Weave could not be obtained.
- Fixed an issue where the campfires in The Frozen Wilds would not stay lit after reloading.
- Added a ‘Dismount Strike’ counter to the progression page and fixed an issue where it would not allow the user to get 100% completion.
- Fixed an issue where The Frozen Wilds hints would appear to users that did not own the DLC.
- Fixed an issue where two datapoints from The Frozen Wilds could become unobtainable.
- Fixed several issues with icons not showing up for collectables, and icons displaying the wrong locations for enemies or quest points of interests for “The Frozen Wilds”.
- Fixed an issue where the ‘First Bluegleam Trade’ trophy would not unlock when buying certain items.
- Fixed several geometry issues in the world where Aloy could get stuck in The Frozen Wilds.
- Fixed several issues where the user could skip areas of the world and cause progression issues.
- Fixed an issue where the Icerail tutorial would not progress when using the Adept version of the weapon.
- Fixed several graphics issues in The Frozen Wilds.
- Fixed several dialog and subtitle issues in The Frozen Wilds. • Several animations and cutscenes improvements in The Frozen Wilds.
- Several balancing tweaks to outfits and weapons.
- Several balancing tweaks to encounters in The Frozen Wilds.
- Several fixes to the buddies and enemy A.I. in The Frozen Wilds.
- Several progression and crash fixes.
- Performance improvements.
- General improvements.