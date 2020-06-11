Horizon Zero Dawn Fans Are Blown Away by the First Look at Forbidden West

Video game fans are still reeling from the PlayStation 5 live-stream, which provided fans with a pretty in-depth look at what the console will have to offer. This included first-look trailers for some highly-anticipated games, including the long-awaited follow-up to Horizon: Zero Dawn. The new game, which will be titled Horizon: Forbidden West, will follow the ongoing adventures of Aloy, as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats. And if the first look is any indication, that will be pretty darn breathtaking, and will introduce Aloy - and the player - to an array of new landscapes and post-apocalyptic creatures.

Given the popularity of the first game, and just how genuinely gorgeous the trailer for this sequel is, fans quickly took to social media to express their genuine excitement. Some fans are hyped to be able to continue to play as Aloy, while others are just marveling at how breathtaking the graphics are.