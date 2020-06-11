Horizon Zero Dawn Fans Are Blown Away by the First Look at Forbidden West
Video game fans are still reeling from the PlayStation 5 live-stream, which provided fans with a pretty in-depth look at what the console will have to offer. This included first-look trailers for some highly-anticipated games, including the long-awaited follow-up to Horizon: Zero Dawn. The new game, which will be titled Horizon: Forbidden West, will follow the ongoing adventures of Aloy, as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats. And if the first look is any indication, that will be pretty darn breathtaking, and will introduce Aloy - and the player - to an array of new landscapes and post-apocalyptic creatures.
Given the popularity of the first game, and just how genuinely gorgeous the trailer for this sequel is, fans quickly took to social media to express their genuine excitement. Some fans are hyped to be able to continue to play as Aloy, while others are just marveling at how breathtaking the graphics are. As we all wait for Horizon: Forbidden West's debut, scroll on to check out some of our favorite reactions to the first footage, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
Big Mood
*vibrates* horizon zero dawn 2 *vibrates even more*— SoftlyDaring (@softlydaring) June 11, 2020
Truth
Horizon Zero Dawn sequel looking *chefs kiss*— its john sight. (@jahnnydude) June 11, 2020
Same
Ok @Guerrilla ... I see your trailer... I have just one thing to say about Horizon Forbidden West... pic.twitter.com/mQr6Y8wQKF— J. Devil (@LiveEvil_2010) June 11, 2020
Amazing
THIS PART!! #HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/Ye3T7cJI18— Cannibal Cordycep 🏳️🌈 (@MatthwDayton) June 11, 2020
Yessss!!
Horizon Forbidden West looks so freaking cool I can't!! The machine crabs! The machine elephants!! You can dive!!! Yesssssss!! 😆🎉🎉🎉— Konatari (@Konatari1) June 11, 2020
Jaw-Dropping
"Horizon: Forbidden West" for the PS5 looks jaw-dropping. There were definitely enough games that sparked my interest that I think this is gonna have to be a day-one console for me.— Ralph (@ralph_helm) June 11, 2020
Gorgeous
HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST LOOKS SO GOOD!#HorizonZeroDawn2 #PS5 #HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/qZfGoSM19Y— Yully ♡ PS5 HYPEEE ✨ (@Yulzerotsu) June 11, 2020
Mood
This scene made me scream! #HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/4AtlfsTEgA— AJ: Anti-Racist (@aj_malakai) June 11, 2020
The Best
This was the best part of the presentation for me #HorizonZeroDawn2 pic.twitter.com/5l6ffQW3TN— Wyverian4G🐾 (@wyverian_MH) June 11, 2020
We All Did!
ALOY SWEETIE I MISSED YOU #HorizonZeroDawn2 #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/uzlWaeBZ4n— -Wiishu- (NO TLOU SPOILERS) #FrothofElliesHand (@wiishuwergei) June 11, 2020
