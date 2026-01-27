Silent Hill Fans Need to Keep an Eye on This New Horror Game Releasing Soon

Fans of horror games, specifically that of the Silent Hill franchise, need to keep an eye on an upcoming game that is set to release soon. On paper, 2026 is already shaping up to be a big year for the horror genre. Titles like Resident Evil Requiem, Reanimal, Hellraiser: Revival, and Halloween: The Game are already confirmed to launch this year and will surely be joined by plenty of unannounced projects as 2026 continues onward. For those looking for lesser-known horror games to play in the months ahead, though, one game that is now bound for March deserves to be on your radar.

Revealed today alongside a new trailer, developer Fyre Games announced that Project Songbird is now slated to launch on March 26th. Initially unveiled in 2024, Project Songbird is a narrative-centric, psychological horror title from the studio behind Summerland and We Never Left. It puts players in the shoes of a musician named Dakota who isolates themselves in the forest as they look to create new music. Frightening creatures and weird oddities begin to appear in the woods, though, which prompts Dakota to fight back against this nightmare.

“Set deep beneath the isolating canopy of the Appalachian forest, Project Songbird is a grippingly surreal and psychological tale which explores the dark side of the creative process,” says the game’s synopsis. “Players will take on the role of Dakota, a struggling career musician who, while suffering from writer’s block, heads to a remote log cabin to record their new album. As they search amongst the pines for a spark of creativity, they soon discover something more lurks in the darkness – and that not all inspirations are positive.”

Silent Hill’s Influence Is Clearly Seen

While you can see the inspiration of countless horror games here with Project Songbird, Silent Hill seems to be one of the biggest influences on the game. The trippy environments and predominant focus on a single, isolated character are key elements of the Silent Hill franchise that many have come to love from that series. The monsters that are also briefly seen throughout this new trailer are also quite grotesque and look akin to something from Konami’s horror saga. For all of these reasons, Silent Hill fans will definitely want to give Project Songbird a look once it becomes available.

As mentioned, Project Songbird will be out on March 26th. The game will be playable across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

