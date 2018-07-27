Horror RPG ‘Vampyr’ Introduces Two New Game Modes

DONTNOD Entertainment has just announced that they are taking their intrisitically dark RPG about Vampires and duality to an all new level with two new story modes coming soon. Vampyr is set to receive a brand new Story Mode in addition to an all new challenge with Hard Mode.

The studio recently announced in an email to press, “As well as bringing a host of optimization tweaks, the upcoming update will introduce a ‘Story’ mode that de-emphasizes combat and a cranked-up, more challenging Hard mode. The Story mode places a greater focus on narrative, allowing players to experience Dr. Reid’s journey with less challenging combat. On the other end of the scale, Hard mode makes combat much more difficult. Players will receive less experience from killing enemies too, forcing them to rely even more on embracing citizens to grow in power.”

So essentially, the Story Mode is perfect for those that have already played or the more casual gamer that simply wants to enjoy the story and focus less on combat. The Hard Mode does the exact opposite, cranking up that challenge to supernatural levels, making the emphasis on combat more important than ever before.

For a limited time as well, Vampyr is 25% off during the PlayStation (EMEA) Store Summer Sale and on Steam, so it’s the prefect chance to scoop it up and play the adventure for yourself. For more information on the game, check out a small blurb from our full review below:

Vampyr is the latest choice-driven adventure from the team behind Life is Strange, making it an RPG experience many have been waiting for. Transporting players back into 18th century London, stepping into the shoes of Dr. Jonathan Reid proves to be a tumultuous journey of consequence, nature, and the fate of everything that we know. Unfortunately for this RPG, the stunning narrative and vitality of those choices is drug down by sloppy mechanics and convoluted progression.

The biggest differentiation of Vampyr from other games in DONTNOD’s repertoire comes from the incredibly dark nature of the narrative. Mechanics aside, every part of the journey, even the lulls, felt weighted by possible consequence. The tragedy the player experiences over and over again feels heavy often times overrode those slower moments. For those that played Life is Strange, those slower moments in progression are nothing new and it’s important for those interested in this title to know that going in. It’s not a dive right in action game, it’s very slow to start and slow to get to the “grittier” parts. Where many see that as a flaw, I saw it as an investment in story.