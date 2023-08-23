Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Reveals Open-World Campaign Gameplay Footage

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has revealed new footage of its new open-world campaign missions. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is expected to be a very unique Call of Duty game. It's the first time Activision has released back-to-back sequels like this and Modern Warfare 3 will build off the foundation of its predecessor to address criticisms fans had last year. It will also be doing a lot of new things for the Call of Duty series, including featuring a campaign that has missions that are basically open-world. Sledgehammer Games is referring to them as "open combat" missions, allowing players to choose how they approach objectives. You'll be able to customize your loadout for stealthily or loud approaches, use different tools, and utilize sandbox elements to accomplish your mission.

At Gamescom, Sledgehammer Games debuted the first mission from Modern Warfare 3 which is more in line with the linear, heavily scripted missions fans expect from the series. However, we also got glimpses of the open combat missions that will take place around an enemy-occupied version of Verdansk, the original Warzone map. In some of the footage, we can see that players will be dropping into missions from a plane, be able to strap C4 to vehicles and drive them in to blow things up, stealthily take down enemies by hanging off of walls, and much more. Needless to say, it looks like you'll be able to get pretty creative with how you play the campaign.

If you enjoy stealth gameplay, you can equip suppressed weapons and complete the mission without the enemies knowing you are there. pic.twitter.com/NfIFdVF9aN — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) August 22, 2023

Players can leverage vehicles, tacticals, lethals, and even killstreaks in Open Combat Missions. pic.twitter.com/bzxFfAugeJ — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) August 22, 2023

Open Combat Missions are crucial to our story, positioned seamlessly alongside the cinematic Campaign missions that you know and love.



Look for more intel to follow in the days to come! pic.twitter.com/oDC0SPi9jw — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) August 22, 2023

There will still be scripted missions in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for those who crave that big blockbuster campaign. As of right now, we have no idea how long the campaign for the game will be. It does seem like these kinds of missions could pad out the time and make this one of the longer campaigns in the franchise. The series is known for having single player modes that are about 5 – 6 hours, so it wouldn't take much to push it over the line.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th.