Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Reportedly Making Controversial Changes to Iconic MW2 Maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may be making some controversial changes to some of the franchise’s most iconic maps. Call of Duty is known for having some super iconic maps, possibly some of the most recognizable in the history of gaming. Maps like Rust, Favela, Overgrown, Crash, Terminal, Raid, and many others have loomed over the franchise for years, even popping up in other games years later. However, some fans have been disappointed with how they’ve been brought back in the rebooted Modern Warfare series. A lot of classic maps have been reimagined for the rebooted series and removed things fan loved about them, prompting a lot of backlash.

It has been confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release later this year with remastered versions of the original 2009 Modern Warfare 2’s 16 launch maps. While it’s believed they’ll be largely pretty faithful and less like the reimagined ones from past games, they may still come with some controversial changes. As reported by ModernWarzone, Modern Warfare 3 will reportedly make some changes to the original Modern Warfare 2 maps with some of these maps being expected to include doors. ComicBook has also heard some maps that were previously set during the day may also be set at night this time around. Doors were a controversial addition in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) as players think they get too in the way of things, disrupt the flow of gameplay, and are generally just outright annoying.

You won’t find too much praise for doors in the Call of Duty community, which makes it a bit puzzling to see they may be making a return via maps that didn’t originally have them. Players would rather not have to barge through doors, close them, or have the sound of them opening alert other enemies. Maybe this rumor will pan out to be false or it could even be changed before launch, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is slated to release on November 10th.