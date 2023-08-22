Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Dates Announced

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has announced its beta. For the last eight years, Call of Duty has had a beta. It's a good way to get players hyped up about the game and also gain feedback on a massive scale. Of course, it's largely a marketing tool as the bulk of players are participating by pre-ordering the game, likely counting on the fact most people won't cancel said pre-order unless they really truly hate it. It's a clever way of marketing the game, but it's also done in the final weeks before the game releases, so it's too late to make any sweeping changes to the game's overall design decisions. It's typically a way to stress test the server while also being able to make final decisions on balancing and other relatively smaller things.

Now, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been fully revealed with a new story trailer, we also know when we can expect the beta. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta will be held in October with PlayStation getting first crack at the action. The first weekend will be exclusive to PlayStation as is tradition at this point, but the second weekend will open up to everyone. It's unclear exactly what content will be available during this time, but you can probably expect the big multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's map rotation will feature remastered versions of the original Modern Warfare 2 maps, so you can also probably expect to play on those and get a taste of how they've been changed 14 years later. You can view the beta dates below.

Beta weekend 1 (PS4/PS5) – October 6th – 7th (pre-orders) October 8th – October 10th (open to all PlayStation players)

Beta weekend 2 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – October 12th – 13th (pre-orders on Xbox and PC, open to all PlayStation players) October 14th – October 16 (open to all players)

As of right now, we're still waiting for gameplay of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer. It's expected to have a bunch of major changes that fans have been requesting for years, so this will be the first chance for players to see how they've been implemented.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th.