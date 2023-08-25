Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Score Reportedly Being Composed by a Hollywood Legend

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will reportedly have a score from a major Hollywood composer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is one of the biggest games releasing later this year and it's expected to be a pretty unique entry in the series. The new game will be released as part of the 20th anniversary of the franchise and be a mix of old and new. The campaign will be fairly different from past games by having both linear missions and "open combat" missions that utilize sandbox elements to allow players to play however they want. The multiplayer will launch with remastered versions of the original Modern Warfare 2's map rotation, it will be the first Modern Warfare game to have a zombies mode, and it will apparently bring back an iconic composer for the series.

According to insider RalphsValve, composer Lorne Balfe is returning to score Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Balfe composed the original 2009 Modern Warfare 2 alongside Hans Zimmer, who contributed some themes to the game. As of right now, it's unclear if Balfe will be emulating his score from his previous work or if it'll be totally new. There is some overlap in the two games as both games introduced Makarov as a villain to their respective sagas. Of course, the story will be different this time around, though we can likely expect Modern Warfare 3 to riff on things like No Russian once again. It should be noted this is a rumor at the moment, so this should be taken with a grain of salt until we get confirmation.

Either way, Modern Warfare 3 is shaping up to be a pretty epic experience. The recent gameplay demo definitely highlights how Modern Warfare is leaning into yet another deeply cinematic story once again. The series is known for already feeling like a big summer blockbuster film, so it only makes sense to pair it with a score worthy of being in one. The original 2009 Modern Warfare 2 score is iconic among fans and has even reappeared as a purchasable add-on in the new 2022 Modern Warfare 2. Whether or not Balfe would be joined with Hans Zimmer once again for Modern Warfare 3 is up in the air, but the two have collaborated on a number of projects over the years.

Who is Lorne Balfe?

Lorne Balfe is one of the most distinguished composers in Hollywood, having contributed to films like Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Dead Reckoning, Black Widow, and many other Hollywood blockbusters. Balfe has also contributed to other video games including Crysis 2 and Assassin's Creed 3. It's safe to say that if he does end up composing the score for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, it will likely be one of the best the series has had.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. Do you want to see Lorne Balfe return to Call of Duty? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.