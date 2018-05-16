Here’s How to Play the New Super Smash Bros. at E3

Super Smash Bros. for the Nintendo Switch is no doubt going to be a hot title at next month’s Electronic Entertainment Expo. But if you’re hoping to just walk up and play it at the show, we’ve got some bad news.

In the hopes of doing away with long lines at their booth this year, Nintendo has opted for a different approach when it comes to giving players the chance to check out the hit fighting game at the event.

Per this post, the company is introducing an online registration system where players can reserve tickets and pre-set times to check out the demo. If you don’t have an appointment, you don’t get to play.

But there will be an opportunity to book at least. Those attendees confirmed for E3 by May 31 will receive an email around June 5 asking to make an appointment for Smash. Here are the official steps:

Anyone who registers for E3 2018 by May 31 will receive an email from E3 organizers on June 5 with details about how to reserve one electronic ticket to play the game (available while time slots last). Attendees should make sure to add e3expo@e3expo.com to their safe sender lists so the email doesn’t get lost in their junk folders.

Signing up to play the game ahead of time is mandatory. No on-site registration will be available.

Tickets will be in the form of QR Code patterns that can be stored on a smartphone or printed out.

For more details about ticketing, visit https://e3.nintendo.com/attendee-faq for continuing updates.

Reservations will not be taken for any other games at Nintendo’s booth, which will be available to play on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We’re always looking to improve the ways people can maximize the fun they have with Nintendo at E3,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “This year our focus is on the upcoming Super Smash Bros. game, and we want as many people as possible to give it a try.”

Nintendo took this appointment route with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild back in 2016, in which attendees could see the rebuilt world of Hyrule anytime they wanted. However, they would require a pre-set appointment to get their hands on the game. (This in turn prevented crowding at the booth — a huge issue with some attendees.)

Other games are set to be present at Nintendo’s booth as well though specific titles weren’t confirmed just yet. We’ll more than likely know more during the company’s Nintendo Direct presentation on June 12.

In other news, Nintendo is encouraging fans to bring their Nintendo Switch systems with them to the event. Those that do stand the chance of winning a special collectible pin if they’re spotted with one at Nintendo’s booth. “Lucky owners who are spotted playing at the Nintendo booth or around the Los Angeles Convention Center could be selected by roaming members of the Nintendo team to receive an exclusive, collectible Nintendo Switch pin, while supplies last. People should be sure to bring their systems along for an opportunity to receive this one-of-a-kind swag, as well as for impromptu gaming opportunities with others,” the company noted.

So there you go. If you want to play Smash, it’s an easy process. And if you want a cool pin, just bring your Switch. You’ll want something to play while you’re waiting to get your hands on the fighting game anyway, right?

Super Smash Bros. will launch later this year for Nintendo Switch.