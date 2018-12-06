How to Watch ‘The Game Awards’ Live

Today is the big day! With tons of announcements anticipated for the latest Game Awards ceremony and a whopping ten new title reveals, this is one awards show you are not going to want to miss. Luckily, we’ll be covering it live this year and you can watch right alongside us!

The ceremony itself kicks off tonight at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT. It’s super easy to watch too! You can watch it from your phone, your console, or your computer! The Game Awards will be airing on Twitter, Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer. You can also tune it in right here in the video above!

Tonight, interact with #TheGameAwards across a variety of platforms. Live voting on @twitch including a Twitch Drop with Rocket League. The Steam Game Giveaway will return, and other surprises as well! See you at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT at //t.co/i3gkmHsM49 pic.twitter.com/siNbYJZaZ7 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 6, 2018

As for what else we have coming our way during the awards ceremony, Geoff Keighley teased that they have a few big announcements up their sleeves. “We have such an incredible show coming together for next week,” said Keighley in a recent Twitter post. “More than 10 new games will be announced for the first time during #TheGameAwards plus updates on existing titles too. We will share some teases in the days to come….”

For more about the event itself:

“The Game Awards was created in 2014 by media entrepreneur Geoff Keighley. Over the past two decades, Keighley has served as a journalist, host, and producer of video game programming cross multiple platforms, including print, television and digital media. Keighley is perhaps best known for his work over the years with Entertainment Weekly, Spike TV, G4, and YouTube, as well as his landmark series of behind the scenes game development stories known as “The Final Hours.” In 2017 he also produced E3’s first consumer programming, the “E3 Coliseum,” two days of panels with game creators and master storytellers from other entertainment mediums.”

What are your predictions for the big show? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more gaming goodness!