Humble Bundle Hosting Its Own QuakeCon Sale

Not to be outdone by Fanatical’s incredible deals and Microsoft’s offerings, Humble Bundle has decided to host its own sale leading into this weekend’s QuakeCon 2018 event, featuring a number of deals on Bethesda titles like Fallout, Dishonored and more.

The full rundown of deals can be found here, with up to 75 percent off a variety of PC games. These include newer hits like Prey and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, as well as classics like Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the bargains below!

Fallout 4- $14.99

Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition- $9.99

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition w/add-ons- $9.99

Doom- $14.99

Dishonored 2- $19.99

Prey- $14.99

Fallout 4 Season Pass- $24.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus- $29.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition- $19.99

Wolfenstein: The New Order- $9.99

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition- $9.99

Dishonored: Definitive Edition- $9.99

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood- $9.99

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition- $7.99

The Evil Within 2- $29.99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider- $14.99

Dishonored- $2.49

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition- $39.99

The Evil Within Bundle- $12.49

Rage- $2.49

Dishonored: Complete Collection- $39.99

Fallout 2- $2.49

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition- $7.49

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Edition- $29.99

Fallout 3- $3.29

Fallout: New Vegas- $3.29

Prey: Mooncrash- $14.99

Fallout- $2.49

Doom 3: BFG Edition- $7.99

Doom: Classic Complete- $5.99

The Elder Scrolls Online- $9.99

Return To Castle Wolfenstein- $1.24

Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth- $1.24

Ultimate Doom- $2.49

Quake 4- $7.49

Wolfenstein 3D- $1.24

Hunted: The Demon’s Forge- $1.24

Doom 3- $1.24

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition- $29.99

Rogue Warrior- $1.24

Quake Champions- $19.79

Quake III Arena + Team Arena- $7.49

Quake II- $1.24

In all, some good classic deals here, as you can get a handful of old-school favorites for just $6. Not to mention the stellar deal on Wolfenstein II.

Head on over to this page and see what works for you. Remember, you’ve got until Monday (when QuakeCon 2018 ends), so don’t miss out!