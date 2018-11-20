iam8bit’s ‘Mega Man’ 30th Anniversary Cartridges Are a Must For Fans

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 30 years since we were initially graced by Mega Man on the NES — and how far the legacy has come since then with a number of hit sequels, as well as the Mega Man X series and the just-released Mega Man 11. But we know some fans are all about the old-school, which is why we decided to give iam8bit’s recently released 30th anniversary edition Mega Man game cartridges a look.

Available at the iam8bit store, the two cartridges produced by the company are based on Capcom‘s most noteworthy games from the NES and SNES era — Mega Man 2 and Mega Man X, respectively. But they’re actual playing cartridges, unlike iam8bit’s previously released Street Fighter II anniversary cartridge; and there are some cool collectibles to go along with these that are ideal for those Mega Man fans in your life — or yourself if you’re looking for an ultimate Blue Bomber fix for your game collection.

Let’s take a look at what each cartridge has to offer.

Mega Man 2

Available in a limited edition of 8,500 cartridges, this light blue colored treat comes with box art inspired by the original Capcom cover art, along with a highly detailed cartridge print that comes across just like the real deal. In addition, the box also folds out to reveal some alternative art, featuring the Mega Man Robot Masters that you’ll go up against.

The game also comes with an NES sleeve akin to the same ones you saw back in the good ol’ days, along with custom print; a premium instruction booklet put together with loving care, along with foreword by author Salvatore Pane; and two old-school posters to put on the walls of your man cave or gaming room.

On top of that, iam8bit is also offering a one in eight chance of scoring a special dark blue, translucent cartridge. We didn’t get that with the copy that we were sent, but we’re just fine with the light blue. That said, some fans may definitely want to go darker.

And we’re happy to report the cartridge plays perfectly fine, just like the classic version — right down to the occasional flicker moments that take place in each stage. It’s obvious Capcom and iam8bit processed this game right down to the letter.

It’s available for $100.00 and in limited supply. You can get yours here.

Mega Man X

For those of you that want to go the 16-bit route with your Mega Man needs, Mega Man X is here to help. This cartridge, also produced in limited numbers of 8,500, comes with a solid white 16-bit cartridge design, along with cover art that matches the tri-fold box. This also folds out to reveal alternate art, including a picture of Sigma, well before his appearance in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite.

The cartridge plays just like a dream and offers a fun game inside. And, like the NES Mega Man 2 game, there are limited one-in-eight chances of winning a dark translucent blue version of Mega Man X. We didn’t get one in the box we received, but it’s still quite cool — and stands out in a collection.

Mega Man X also comes with a premium instruction booklet, featuring a foreword by Jirard “The Completionist” Khalil; two bonus Mega Man X posters for your gaming wall; and a cartridge holder, so you can put it back into your box without it bumping around.

This one’s going for $100 as well, and can be found here.

Considering you’ve already got a number of games that your Mega Man buddies already have, these cartridges would make awesome stocking stuffers. So be sure to head over and check ’em out. While you’re at it, visit iam8bit’s general store and take a look at their other retro offerings, including vinyl albums, apparel and so much more!

