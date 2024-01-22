Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Villain Voice Actor Revealed

At last week's Xbox Developer Direct, the team at MachineGames finally gave fans their first real look at Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The game, which features an original story in the Indiana Jones universe, surprised fans in several ways during its deep dive. Most notably, MachineGames revealed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is primarily a first-person game, keeping it in line with the Wolfenstein series the studio is known for. However, it was also revealed that Troy Baker is providing the voice for Indy, which some saw as a bit of a strange pick. What's less strange is the reveal of the voice actor for the main villain. Recently, actor Marios Gavrilis announced that he is playing Voss and is bringing some real menace to the role.

Marios Gavrilis Voices Voss in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Gavrilis announced his role with a fun short on Twitter, hyping up fans who can't wait to take him on as Indiana Jones. Players from Germany will almost certainly recognize Gavrilis' voice as he's played several high-profile parts in German dubs of major games. That includes playing Bruce Wayne and Batman in Gotham Knights and Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding. He's also provided his voice for the German versions of Alexios in Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Dani Rojas in Far Cry 6.

It's not all video game roles for Gavrilis, as he's also worked on several animated projects. He was the voice on the German version of Donkey Kong in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Gavrilis also voices Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan, Charlotte Katakuri in One Piece, and Dio Brando in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

This is one of Gavrilis' first, and certainly his most notable, English voiceover. Of course, he'll also be providing his voice for the German version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. That said, he has quite a bit of experience. Based on what we've seen so far, he has the skills needed to become an intimidating villain who can carry his own opposite Troy Baker's Indiana Jones.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Release Date

Unfortunately, MachineGames did not reveal a firm release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at the gameplay deep dive. The team simply gave the nebulous "2024" release window. Most likely, that means this is going to be a fall 2024 game at the very earliest, though it could easily slide back to the holiday season.

When the game does launch, it will come to Xbox Series X/S and PC. It's worth noting that, because MachineGames is now a first-party Xbox studio, the game will be a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass. If you're already a subscriber, you'll get access to what could be the biggest Xbox game of 2024 for no extra charge.