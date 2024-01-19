Is the New Indiana Jones Game on PS5?

We have gotten our first official look at Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the new game from Bethesda, Xbox, and MachineGames, but fans are wondering if it will be on PS5. Over the last few years, the war for exclusivity on major games has heated up big time. Microsoft has been swallowing up studios like Activision and Bethesda, positioning it to have total power over some of the biggest franchises in gaming such as Call of Duty, The Elder Scrolls, and Fallout. Things have gotten particularly spicy when it comes to franchises that none of these companies have ownership over. PlayStation has locked down the exclusivity rights for characters like Spider-Man and Wolverine while Microsoft is playing its own game of chess with Blade and other characters.

One of the biggest games of 2024 is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and it's being developed by MachineGames, one of the studios owned by Xbox. However, Xbox has been known to play nice sometimes and allow its games on other platforms. Minecraft is the biggest example, Call of Duty will also be on PlayStation going forward, and there are rumors exclusives like Hi-Fi Rush will come to PlayStation at some point. With Indiana Jones being a massive property owned by Disney and having been in development since before the Xbox acquisition, fans are wondering if we can expect the beloved adventurer on the PlayStation 5.

Will Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Be on PS5?

As of right now, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is only planned to release on Xbox Series X|S and PC. This, however, was not always the plans. Bethesda had previously signed a contract with Disney to bring the game to PlayStation 5, but Microsoft stepped in to amend these terms following the acquisition. Of course, Microsoft could eventually bring the game to other platforms if it wants to in the future, but don't count on it. This will be one of its biggest games of the generation and will make for a big title on its service, Xbox Game Pass.

What is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle About?

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be set in between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade in the year 1937. The game will see Indy investigating a series of spiritual sites around the world that form a perfect circle when mapped out across the globe. It looks like it'll be a classic Indy globetrotting adventure with jungles, deserts, and tombs to explore.