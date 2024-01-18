Indiana Jones Will Be Voiced By Last of Us Star Troy Baker in 'Great Circle' Game

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the new Indiana Jones video game that is on the way to Xbox from MachineGames (Wolfenstein) and Bethesda. It's now being confirmed that Troy Baker – best known for playing the role of Joel in The Last of Us video games – has been cast in the voice role of Indiana Jones in The Great Circle!

(Photo: MachineGames / HBO)

EW had the exclusive confirmation that Troy Baker is playing Indiana Jones in The Great Circle. In a statement, MachineGames co-founder and lead game designer Jerk Gustafsson said the following about the Troy Baker being cast as Indiana Jones:

"He really brings forward that charm and sense of humor in such a good way. He's also a very big Indiana Jones fan, which is super cool. So he's also very invested in the game."

Baker has a lot of good cred with gamers due to his role as Joel in The Last of Games – and rightly so, since it was Baker's performance that sold millions of games on Joel as a character – not to mention his interaction with actress Ashley Johnson, who voiced Ellie in the games. Baker made an Easter egg cameo in HBO's The Last of Us TV series playing "James," one of the top men in the community of cannibals that Ellie (Bella Ramsey) encounters in winter, while trying to care for an injured Joel (Pedro Pascal). For fans of the games, it was a fun Easter egg to spot.

Baker will get to play with some fun creative ground since Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set between the original film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and the third film, The Last Crusade. That will inevitably open Troy Baker up to comparisons with original Indiana Jones actor Harrison Ford – but if there's one voice actor who could capture Ford's rascally persona in make into an immersive gaming experience (i.e., making gamers feel like Ford's Henry Jones), it's Troy Baker.

What is the Indiana Jones Video Game About?

(Photo: MachineGames)

Uncover one of history's greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark™ and The Last Crusade™. The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them – Indiana Jones™. You'll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set for release in 2024.