Indiana Jones Video Game Sparks Uncharted Comparisons
The new Indiana Jones trailer has people thinking about Uncharted.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's announcement has some gamers drawing comparisons to Sony's Uncharted series. The new Indiana Jones video game is coming to Xbox consoles from Bethesda. As any fast-paced action game with combat elements and stealth, the comparisons wsere always going to crop up between Naughty Dog's beloved series and a potential newcomer. The last 15 years have seen a large number of gamers becoming enamored with the Uncharted series and Crystal Dynamics Tomb Raider reboot entries. Bethesda is probably hoping that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle ends up being as commercially successful as those two franchises have been. The early results look promising.
Funnily enough, there is some shared DNA between the two projects as well. Troy Baker will voice the iconic adventurer. He plays Sam Drake in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. PlayStation fans will also bring his time as Joel from The Last of Us up as well. So, the contrasts will be all around. Here's how Bethesda describes Indiana Jones and the Great Circle:
All this Indiana Jones talk is making me want to replay Uncharted 4 for the dozenth time pic.twitter.com/E4A4jg8KIR— medster101 (@medster101) January 18, 2024
"Uncover one of history's greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and the Last Crusade. The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them – Indiana Jones. You'll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard."
Do you think Indiana Jones could top Uncharted? Let us know down in the comments!
And the anticipation builds
prevnext
Indiana Jones being First Person is gonna make it unique in its genre. You know If it weree 3rd Person it would have all the baggage of Tomb Raider and Uncharted audience expectations.
Cannot wait to whip and punch Nazis on mouse and keyboard with a cranked FOV!@machinegames pic.twitter.com/TbwHuew2es— Alexander Battaglia (@Dachsjaeger) January 18, 2024
So many takes
prevnext
It's hilarious to see these Ponies upset about Xbox 1st party game Indiana Jones And The Great Circle being a 1st person game with 3rd person traversal because this makes it difficult for them to make a direct comparison to the Uncharted games
Good Job Xbox/Bethesda 👍 pic.twitter.com/jhSeTRtPt3— GamingProphetNYC (@nyc_prophet) January 20, 2024
It will be interesting to see
prevnext
so I get that they want to differentiate it from Uncharted, but having an Indiana Jones game be in first person is just such a choice lol— Razbuten (@theRazbuten) January 19, 2024
Emotions all over
prevnext
YOU expected an Uncharted killer you clown. You seem displeased that it looks better than what you initially thought https://t.co/H6Jy6OMJoL pic.twitter.com/TPZ1TKz1Dh— MaXlor (@realMaXlor) January 18, 2024
We can dream
prevnext
The fact the devs behind #IndianaJonesAndTheGreatCircle decided to make the game 1st person, rather than 3rd person like Uncharted.
Was actually a smart move to avoid comparisons to those games.
Not sure how to feel about it, but I do hope there's an unlockable 3rd person mode pic.twitter.com/4wzgoZapkH— Blueknight V2.0 (@Blueknight_V2) January 19, 2024
Many people have been saying
prevnext
Instead of insisting Indiana Jones be third person
How about asking @Naughty_Dog to make another Uncharted… pic.twitter.com/SbzWifH8Tn— Lyriic Voorhees (@LyriicDaVinci) January 19, 2024
Lot of chatter
prevnext
All the comments below the Indiana Jones trailer are complaining that it should be in third person and a carbon copy of Uncharted
but I'm here like "yes, let me entangle and trip bad guys with the first-person whip. I am ready to be Dr. Blazkowicz Jones" pic.twitter.com/P9Ow5DZP1J— Dillon Rogers (@TafferKing451) January 18, 2024
One take on it
prev
People be like “Why don’t devs takes risks anymore?” and then look at this and get mad that it’s not exactly like Uncharted or every other game they’ve been playing the last 15 years lol. https://t.co/CotuNwyQ11— MarioSniper (@MarioGotSniped) January 19, 2024