Quake 6 Teased During Xbox Developer Direct

Quake 6 was seemingly teased during yesterday's Xbox Developer Direct. Xbox has some of the biggest video game franchises out there and it continues to build up its library with each and every acquisition it makes. Xbox has developed a number of its own major tentpole franchises such as Halo and Gears of War, but by acquiring other studios, it has gained a hell of a lot more. Microsoft now owns franchises like Call of Duty, Fallout, Skyrim, Wolfenstein, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and many, many more, making it one of the most valuable companies in all of gaming. It's quite an arsenal, but at the same time, Microsoft has only so much manpower and it can't make the most of all of these franchises. There are a lot of dormant franchises that exist, but it seems like Microsoft intends on reviving a few.

Yesterday, Xbox had its Developer Direct, which allowed a handful of first-party teams at Xbox to showcase what they were working on including Avowed, Hellblade 2, and the biggest game of the show, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. A lot of time was devoted to the latter game and fans were trying to glean any details they possibly could on the upcoming adventure game, but in their search for clues about Indy's next adventure, a lot of people missed a massive detail: Quake 6 seems to be happening. Fans noticed that there was a whiteboard in the MachineGames office that has a logo for Quake 6. Not much else can be pulled from this, but it seems like an intentional tease. These presentations are gone over with a fine tooth comb and anything that isn't meant to be seen is typically censored or completely removed. However, this made it through. Last year, Blade was also teased at the last Xbox Developer Direct, but no one realized it until after the game was announced at The Game Awards.

Quake 6, along with the Quake "Q", can be seen on a whiteboard in the Indiana Jones gameplay reveal. It can be seen at the 11:36 mark in this video. I guess BethSoft considers Champions to be Quake 5 or something?https://t.co/KzlX3GdhoC pic.twitter.com/wJMXnbBcR8 — Agent Strange (@PoweredbyidTech) January 19, 2024

Fans were quick to point out that there hasn't been an official Quake 5 and while that's true, games like Quake Champions may be referred to as Quake 5 internally. With that said, it's unclear if the next game would be another spin-off or if we'd finally get a brand new, mainline Quake game. Only time will tell, but hopefully, this tease means a reveal is coming later this year.