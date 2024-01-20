Xbox Game Pass Is Getting One of 2024's Most Wanted Games on Day One

The last wave of Xbox Game Pass games for January was revealed not long ago with some of those games stretching into February drops, too, but separate from that announcement, Xbox Game Pass subscribers learned of one more game that's coming to the service in the next few months. And even better than it being a bonus game itself, the new game that's being added, Frostpunk 2, just so happens to be one of the most wishlisted games of the year on Steam right now which makes it a huge get for Xbox Game Pass so early in the year.

Frostpunk 2 isn't even out on any platform right now either, so this'll be another of the day one Xbox Game Pass games that subscribers have grown accustomed to. If you never played the original Frostpunk or aren't caught up on the Frostpunk 2 news, here's what you need to know about one of 2024's biggest games (so far) that's been confirmed Xbox Game Pass games.

Frostpunk 2 Comes to Xbox Game Pass

Before Xbox Game Pass subscribers get too excited about playing Frostpunk 2 next week or next month, you should know that Frostpunk 2 doesn't have a release date just yet. We do know, however, is that it's supposed to release in the first half of 2024 barring any delays that might push it out of that release window, so it's at least not too far off.

Developer and publisher 11 Bit Studios reiterated the 2024 release window this week in a new gameplay trailer for the game which just so happened to be where it also confirmed the plans for the Xbox Game Pass release. The PC release will happen first with the game set to be available on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG with the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions releasing at a later date.

What Is Frostpunk 2?

So, it's coming to Xbox Game Pass and will be out on PCs first, but what is Frostpunk 2? It's first and foremost an apocalyptic city-builder where players have the fate of a frigid city in their hands. For those who played the original Frostpunk, Frostpunk 2 takes place 30 years later, and things are still just as frozen and dire as before.

"The game takes place 30 years after the apocalyptic blizzard that has taken place in Frostpunk," a preview of Frostpunk 2 from 11 Bit Studios said. "Earth is still overwhelmed by the neverending frost and harsh, icy climate. You play as the leader of a resource-hungry metropolis where expansion and internal conflicts are an unavoidable reality. It's up to you to make decisions about your City's future and face their consequences. In Frostpunk 2 you can build your City on a new scale by creating entire districts with different purposes. Make sure that all parts of the City work well together as well as research technologies that will set the direction for your citizens' progress."

Hunger, education, overpopulation, and other themes highlighted in the gameplay trailer are just some of the topics players will make decisions on while guiding the struggling city in Frostpunk 2.

If you look at the list of the Steam games that people want the most, Frostpunk 2 currently holds the No. 5 spot behind Hades 2, Manor Lords, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Black Myth: Wukong, so if you haven't been paying attention to it, it's worth another look before it comes to Xbox Game Pass this year.