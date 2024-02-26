Indiana Jones Video Games Discounted in Huge New Sale

If you're looking forward to playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle later this year, you can now snatch up some other Indy games of the past for cheap to help kill some time. While Indiana Jones hasn't had many adventures in the video game realm for the past couple of decades, that hasn't always been true. In fact, the famed explorer once had a number of outings on hardware seen in the 1990s and beyond. Now, those games can be snatched up for next to nothing, but only for a limited time.

For the next week on Games Planet, a big sale has come to five different Indiana Jones games of yesteryear which sees discounts reaching 78%. The five titles in question that are discounted include Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine, Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb, and the pair of LEGO Indiana Jones games. Games Planet itself isn't selling these games as native downloads, but instead is selling keys that can then be redeemed on Steam for PC.

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis was the first of these games to release back in 1992 and is an adventure game from Lucasarts. Indy then made the jump to 3D with Infernal Machine in 1999, which was later followed by Emperor's Tomb in 2003. LEGO Indiana Jones 1 and 2 are then the latest games tied to the character and arrived all the way back in 2008 and 2009. As for the prices of these games in this sale, they range between $1.50 and $5.39 depending on the title.

To learn more about all of these Indiana Jones video games that are included with this offer, you can find official descriptions of each down below.

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis

"The Man With The Hat is back in his greatest adventure yet! 1939: The eve of World War II. Nazi agents are about to get their hands on a weapon more dangerous than the atom bomb. Only Indy can stop them before they unleash the deadly secret that sank Atlantis."

Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine

"The year is 1947. The Nazis have been crushed, the Cold War has begun and Soviet agents are sniffing around the ruins of the fabled Tower of Babel. What are they up to? The CIA recruits renowned archeologist and adventurer, Dr. Henry 'Indiana' Jones, to find out. Grab your whip and fedora and join Indy in an epic globe-spanning race in search of the mysterious 'Infernal Machine.'"

Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb

"As Indiana Jones, you'll travel to 1935 China to prevent a powerful artifact from falling into evil hands. This globe-spanning adventure pits you against evil Nazis and the Asian underworld. It'll take more than just a trusty whip and pistol to avoid the perils of the Emperor's Tomb."

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

"Build, Battle and Brawl your way out of trouble! Play through all three classic Indiana Jones movies and relive your favorite Indy adventures in the tongue-in-cheek worlds of LEGO."

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

"LEGO Indy is back in his biggest adventure yet. Battle through all four movies, including all-new levels from the original adventures and your favorite new moments from The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull... or in true LEGO fashion, get creative and build your own levels to play with friends!"