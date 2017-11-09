Injustice 2: Get A Closer Look At Black Manta’s Ending, Shaders And Stage

Black Manta begins thrashing his way around the world of Injustice 2 starting tomorrow, but that hasn't stopped a few YouTube gamers from posting early videos of what we can expect when he goes live. We've managed to gain access to not only the ending for the character, but also his wide array of shaders that are available to choose from, as well as his stage, Atlantis, which offers some very cool transitions. You can check out the videos over the next few pages, but there may be minor spoilers ahead. Just so you know. Black Manta will be available as part of the Fighter Pack 2 DLC for the game.

Sweet Revenge First, let's talk about the ending, which can be seen above. As you can see, he's able to successfully get even with Arthur Curry by leveling his kingdom, but Manta's work isn't done just yet. He's got two big obstacles in his way when it comes to settling the score with Aquaman – Superman and Wonder Woman. He says, though, that it doesn't matter, and once he manages to clear the playing field of the three of them, he insists that the world will be thanking Black Manta. Guess we'll see soon enough, especially in multiplayer match-ups. Who's going to step up?

The Awesome Atlantis Stage With the introduction of Black Manta, we discovered the Atlantis stage, where you can knock enemies around and use various objects in the environment to your advantage. But the stage transitions are superb, including a large sea creature that actually swallows your opponent whole before spitting them back out, as well as a water tubing system where your foe gets caught in the fan before being thrown back into the original stage. You can check out the transitions above – they're a lot of fun. We can't wait to throw someone to the fishes. They mostly deserve it anyway. WHO DARES CHALLENGE THE MANTA?!