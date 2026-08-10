Every Secret Unlock In Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Explained

Some content in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is locked behind certain requirements, from alternate character outfits to an entire fighter to add to the game’s roster. Hidden across multiple modes, players who are looking to experience all the fighting game has to offer will have to explore different battlegrounds to get everything. While some goals for secrets are fairly easy to complete, others will take far longer, and are restricted by obstacles you have to consider.

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As of this time of writing, the PC launch of Marvel Tōkon is bogged down by a number of performance issues, including ones tied to crossplay between PC and PlayStation platforms. A recent patch has attempted to fix this issue, but the initial launch on Steam has led to Mixed reviews despite amazing visuals and other content. In order to unlock certain content, you have to be able to play online matches, so the functionality of the game on various systems will be important for players jumping into matchmaking.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Allows Players To Unlock The Champion Final Boss As A Playable Character

Courtesy of Arc System Works

The Champion is the final boss of the story Episodes in Marvel Tōkon, creating the fighting game’s story in the first place. The challenge of The Champion is what assembled the teams in the story, but players can add The Champion himself to their own teams for online matches or any other mode they engage with. To unlock The Champion, all you need to do is complete every Chapter of any one Episode story, which could include any of the following groups:

Fighting Avengers

Amazing Guardians

Knights of Doom

Unbreakable X-Men

Samurai Outriders

The story for each team is different, but their path eventually leads to The Champion and his alternate forms. When the credits roll on any Episode, The Champion is added to the character select screen across all modes, meaning you can select him at any time. Like all characters in the game, you can use The Champion’s variety of assists to support your team’s leader. Alternatively, you’re able to swap into The Champion at any time after using an assist, much like any other team member. However, The Champion has certain gameplay restrictions that are worth knowing ahead of time.

Whenever you fight as The Champion, he does not call upon assists in battle, rather just flexing in his powered up form to charge his unique resource — the Pride Meter. The Pride Meter builds as you land attacks and grabs, or pose at opportune times. When The Champion builds their Pride Meter completely, they can use specific moves to go into their Awakened form, a powered up stance where all their moves are enhanced. In this state, The Champion also uses spiritual forms of himself to act as assists, growing in strength to become a formidable boss turned playable character.

Several Character Outfit Colors Are Locked Behind Certain In-Game Requirements Too

Courtesy of Arc System Works

The Champion isn’t the only secret tied to the character select screen, as every fighter also has alternate colors players can gain. Marvel Tōkon begins with each fighter having four colors on their default outfit, giving you multiple looks and palettes to choose from. Some of these are direct references to that character’s comic history, such as Spider-Man’s Color #2 being his Symbiote Spider-Man black suit look or the same color for Green Goblin being a reference to the similar Hobgoblin character from Marvel Comics. That being said, every character actually has nine different colors, with five extra to unlock.

This is not to be confused with character skins, which are completely different appearances for some fighters. For example, Iron Man has a classic costume skin that has nine different colors built into it without any that require unlocking. Similarly, Spider-Man has the Advanced 2.0 suit from Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man series, which also has its own colors. To unlock all the default colors for each character in Marvel Tōkon, simply look at the table below:

Character Color Unlock Location How To Unlock Character Color #5 Episode Mode Complete an Episode mode to unlock this color for all characters from that Episode. Character Color #6 Online Match (Casual) Win 10 online matches total in the Casual online match mode. Character Color #7 All-Star Arena Complete all 100 Levels of All-Star Arena’s Survival mode. Character Color #8 Character Lesson (Training) Finish the Action Check and Combo Challenge related to a character. Character Color #9 N/A Purchase the Ultimate Edition of Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls.

Some of these requirements will unlock the associated outfit for every character in the game, while other goals are tied to individual fighters only. For instance, if you’re trying to get Carnage’s Character Color #6, you need to win 10 online Casual matches with that character specifically. This applies to Color #8 as well, but not to the elusive seventh appearance for various characters. You only need to beat Stage 100 once in All-Star Arena to unlock Color #8 for the whole roster, with the same being true of Color #9 if you bought the Ultimate Edition.

Exploiting Some Loopholes In Marvel Tokon Will Help You Unlock Every Secret Much Faster

Courtesy of Arc System Works

Although Color #5 is a secret that requires playing each Episode story for 1-3 hours, some of the other unlock requirements are less of a grind than you might think. You could coordinate with your friends to set up Casual matches together online, letting each other win fast to gain one of the character colors tied to that mode. All-Star Arena is less daunting than you think too, with checkpoints and save scumming you can try to keep your team from losing and restarting the roguelike Survival mode at inopportune moments.

There are likely to be more secrets in this fighting game as it evolves, but for right now, the ones that exist encourage players to explore different modes than they might play normally. That alone is a huge boon for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, as it grants extra appeal to experimental game types, helping players perhaps find what parts of the game they enjoy the most.