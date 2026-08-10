Classic PS3 Game Selling for Under $1 in Limited Time Sale

A classic PlayStation 3 game is now selling for less than $1 as part of a new sale running for the next week. While many PS3 games are still trapped on their original hardware, countless others have been ported, remastered, or remade over the past decade. Now, one of those ports happens to have been hugely discounted as part of a promotion that just about any old-school PlayStation fan will want to take advantage of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The deal in question happens to be for Heavy Rain, the Quantic Dream-developed adventure game. Released in 2010, Heavy Rain was one of two PS3-exclusive titles that Quantic Dream developed for the platform. Of that pair (the other of which was Beyond: Two Souls), Heavy Rain was much more popular and garnered widespread acclaim, ultimately netting it an average review score of 87/100 on website Metacritic. While 2005’s Indigo Prophecy was the first game that featured Quantic Dream’s unique style of play, Heavy Rain improved upon that formula greatly and is still seen as one of the studio’s best titles.

After its initial launch, Heavy Rain was exclusive to PlayStation platforms for nearly a decade before eventually making the jump to PC in 2019. It’s this version of the game that is now on sale, as Steam is selling it for a mere $0.99. This represents a discount of 95% off of its usual price and is one of the lowest values that Heavy Rain has ever been sold for. The sale is set to last for the next week and will come to a close on August 17th.

Does This PS3 Game Still Hold Up?

Play video

Generally speaking, Heavy Rain still holds up pretty well in 2026. Its compelling, mysterious story that features a branching narrative makes the game quite replayable, meaning that this is a title you can easily return to even if you have played it before.

Of course, there are a few oddities with Heavy Rain, some of which have been present in the game since it first released. Character performances are quite hit-and-miss, with some voice lines having become infamous over the years for how poorly delivered they are. Certain character arcs and story conclusions are also drastically worse than others depending on the decisions that you might make throughout Heavy Rain. Because of this, your own mileage with Heavy Rain may greatly vary, as so much of the experience and your own enjoyment could come down to the choices that you select.

For how cheap it is, though, it’s hard to pass up on this sale for Heavy Rain on Steam. Given that the game is also Verified for Steam Deck, it makes this discount that much better for anyone looking to revisit or check out this PS3 gem.