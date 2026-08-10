New PlayStation Plus Classic Game for August 2026 Revealed Early

A new PlayStation Plus game that will be joining the Classics catalog in August 2026 has been announced early. Later this week, PlayStation will formally unveil its next wave of games that will be coming to the Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers. Once revealed, these games will then proceed to slowly roll out onto PS Plus through the end of the month. And while the full scope of this lineup has yet to be announced, PS Plus Premium members can count on one iconic title from the PS2 to be joining the service soon enough.

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The game in question that’s bound for PS Plus this month is that of Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams. Back at its State of Play presentation in early June, PlayStation outlined a trio of titles that would be arriving on PS Plus in the months ahead. Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams happened to be the third game of that bunch that would be releasing, with its launch window slated for August 2026. As such, when this new wave of PS Plus titles is shown off in just a few short days, Dawn of Dreams will be part of that lineup alongside a handful of others.

Released in 2006 on PlayStation 2, Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams is the most recent mainline entry in Capcom’s beloved action-adventure series. Despite being the franchise’s stopping point for the past two decades, Dawn of Dreams was actually quite well-received and garnered generally positive reviews. With this in mind, even though it’s the least-known entry of the bunch, there’s still reason to believe that Dawn of Dreams should hold up well on modern platforms.

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Its arrival on PS5 and PS4 platforms is also coming at the perfect time, as Capcom’s new reboot, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, will be releasing next month on September 4th. Once Dawn of Dreams comes to modern PlayStation hardware, it will join Onimusha: Warlords and Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny, both of which have been remastered in recent years. Onimusha 3: Demon Siege is the only entry to have not been remastered or ported to current-gen platforms, and because of licensing issues with the game, it likely never will be.

For those looking to do an Onimusha series replay in advance of Way of the Sword, it’s worth noting that Dawn of Dreams will also be purchaseable individually on the PlayStation Store. While PS Plus Premium members will be able to download it at no cost as part of their subscription, everyone else should be able to pick it up at a cost of $20. Per usual, PlayStation should provide some new upgrades and modernizations to Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams with this new port, but we have yet to know exactly what those will include.