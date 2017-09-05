Injustice 2’s Mr. Freeze Dispenses Icy Doom In This First Gameplay Footage

NetherRealm Studios made a few odd picks when choosing the Injustice 2 roster. There's been some questionable cuts, and you can't help but question why the game features the relatively-obscure Captain Cold as a main character, while making Mr. Freeze a mere skin. I suppose Captain Cold also has his fans, and you can only have one ice-themed fighter per game, but Mr. Freeze deserves better, darnit!

Well, at least the Mr. Freeze skin in pretty, ahem, cool. We hadn't had a chance to see Mr. Freeze in action yet, but Latin American YouTuber Jose Inostroza recently posted video of the cold-hearted one throwing down. You can check it out at the top of this post.

Of course, the video is in Spanish, so we aren't sure what Freeze's English voice will sound like, but he certainly looks great, sporting an outfit partly inspired by Batman: The Animated Series. Of course, most of his moves, including his super, are lifted from Captain Cold – that's the drawback of a character being a mere skin.

For those who haven't been keeping up, Injustice 2 features a handful of "premier skins," which transform certain members of the Injustice 2 roster into completely new characters. So far, there are seven premier skins – Flash has two, turning into the Golden Age Flash and Reverse-Flash, Green Lantern turns into the John Stewart Green Lantern, Cyborg becomes the villainous Grid, Supergirl becomes Power Girl, Cheetah becomes Vixen, and, as we've just covered, Captain Cold becomes Mr. Freeze. Are there more premier skins yet to be revealed? I wouldn't be at all surprised if there were!

Injustice 2 officially hits Xbox One and PS4 on May 16.