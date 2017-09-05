Injustice 2’s Download Size Confirmed

Injustice 2 is just a few days away from releasing, promising to throw both fighting game fans and comic book lovers into a frenzy as they pummel each other with their favorite heroes and villains from the DC Comics universe. But here's the good news – you won't have to worry about all that chaos eating up your hard drive space.

The game is already set for pre-load on Xbox One, which means you can go ahead and start downloading it ahead of its unlock time late Monday night. And according to one Reddit user, the download size really isn't that bad at all.

The file size clocks in at about 26.82GB, which is only a couple of GB larger than the original Injustice: Gods Among Us download for the PlayStation 4. That means the game may have a lot more detail in it, but it's not nearly as hefty as, say, the 90GB required for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, or the 114GB required for Gears of War 4 and all its add-ons. At that fraction, you'll be able to download it and add it to your digital game library with ease.

The PlayStation 4 file size hasn't been revealed just yet, as the game hasn't been made available for pre-loading. That's likely to change in a few days, as Sony will get players prepped for the fighting action set to happen early next week. It's likely to be about the same, as files don't really differ too much between consoles. Between PC and console is another matter, but Injustice 2 isn't currently slated for PC, so it's likely to stay around the same size.

Despite the rather skimpy download size (it's still pretty big, just not huge), there's a lot of content going into Injustice 2, including its staggering Multiverse mode, as well as its recently revealed tournament options. There is a slight chance that you may need a little more hard drive space for the forthcoming DLC, including the likes of Red Hood, Starfire and Sub-Zero, but, for the time being, it won't be too heavy a burden. Check out the recap trailer below for what to expect in the sequel.

Injustice 2 releases on May 16th for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.