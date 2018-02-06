Injustice 2 Watchtower Stream Coming This Week, Will Feature Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Gameplay

Ever since their initial reveal last year, players have been dying to get their hands on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Injustice 2. The team will be introducing a fun dynamic where all four characters eventually come into play, which has us wondering just what kind of play style they’ll be using. Ginyu Force? Tagging out Marvel vs. Capcom style?

The good news is we’re about to have those questions answered. Over on the official Injustice 2 Twitter page, the developers have confirmed that they will host a special Watchtower streaming special later this week, featuring the Ninja Turtles in action!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The stream is set to take place on February 7 at 3:00 PM CST, over on the official NetherRealm Studios Twitch page. We’ll be sure to bring you all the details when it comes to seeing Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael in action, and, more importantly, how you’ll be able to play with them.

You can see the original tweet below, which also features an image of one of our Turtle-shelled heroes enjoying a slice of pizza. Mmmmmm, pizza…

With the live stream taking place this week, there’s a pretty good chance that we’ll see the release of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the game next week, free for those that have already acquired the Season Pass or purchased the Fighter Pack 3. Along with that, players can also download The Atom and Enchantress, both of whom are available for play now.

Following the Ninja Turtles’ debut, we’re not sure what’s going to come next for Injustice 2, as NetherRealm hasn’t really announced their plans yet. There’s been rumors going around that a second season of content is in the works, but nothing has been finalized yet, so we’re waiting on pins and needles just like you are.

Still, we’ll have plenty of fighting to do in the meantime, especially as we match up the Ninja Turtles against Hellboy and Swamp Thing. And you thought Tokka and Rahzar were a handful.

Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.