Injustice Director Ed Boon Already Has Ideas for Injustice 3 (Exclusive)

Longtime NetherRealm Studios director Ed Boon has said that he already has ideas for what he would want to do with a potential Injustice 3. At this point in time, NetherRealm is gearing up to release Mortal Kombat 1 in the coming month, which means that those hoping for Injustice 3 will have to continue to wait a bit longer. Fortunately, Boon himself has already indicated that NetherRealm wants to one day return to the Injustice series, and when it does, Boon seems to know the direction that he wants to take the next DC fighting game.

Speaking to ComicBook.com during a recent Mortal Kombat 1 preview event, Boon said that he’s been jotting down ideas for Injustice 3 dating back to the development of Injustice 2. Boon didn’t share what any of these specifics tied to Injustice 3 might be, but he said there is a document on his computer that contains many of the conceptual plans for the game alongside other elements that he wants to do more research for.

“The way it works with me at least, I can’t speak about everybody else, is I always have a notepad file on my computer with ideas of like, ‘Oh, we could do this, we could do that.’ And I started an Injustice 3 one when we were on Injustice 2,” Boon said of his own planning for the highly-requested sequel. “There’s always a hit list of ideas and concepts and look into this, look into that. So there’s absolutely a file that exists.”

Even if Injustice 3 is the next game that NetherRealm will opt to make after Mortal Kombat 1, it’s likely not going to come about for quite a while. NetherRealm has already made clear that it’s likely going to support MK1 for a longer period of time than it did with MK11, which received post-launch updates and additional content for more than two years. With this in mind, it seems like a new Injustice game wouldn’t feasibly be released until perhaps 2025 or 2026 at the absolute earliest. Still, it’s intriguing to know that Boon has been sitting on some of the core ideas for Injustice 3 for a little more than six years at this point. Hopefully, those ideas eventually see the light of day.

