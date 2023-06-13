Injustice 3 Teased by NetherRealm's Ed Boon

NetherRealm Studios boss Ed Boon has teased that Injustice 3 might very well come about one day. Currently, NetherRealm is in the process of working on Mortal Kombat 1, which is poised to launch in September. Prior to the announcement of MK1, though, some fans assumed that Injustice 3 could be the studio's next game instead. And while that isn't the case right now, Boon has made clear that Injustice isn't done by any means.

During a recent discussion with IGN, Boon opened up about some of the factors that led NetherRealm to pursue developing Mortal Kombat 1 rather than Injustice 3. Boon specifically cited the previous pandemic and the shift in game engines as two big components that resulted in MK1 being put into development first. Despite this, he also clarified that it's still NetherRealm's long-term goal to "get back" to the Injustice series.

"There were a number of factors, some of which I can talk about, some of which I probably shouldn't. [...] We really wanted to be careful with COVID and all that stuff and everybody staying safe," Boon said. "So there were a bunch of variables involved that eventually we realized, 'Okay, let's do another Mortal Kombat game and hopefully we'll get back to the Injustice games.'"

Clearly, the implication here from Boon is that Injustice 3 will be the next game that NetherRealm looks to make following Mortal Kombat 1. While this might be exciting to fans, though, it's worth stressing that Injustice 3 surely wouldn't release for many more years even if this plan does come to fruition. After NetherRealm extensively supports MK1 after launch, the studio will then have to pivot to developing another Injustice title, which will take some time to create. If a similar span of time were to play out between past NetherRealm releases, this means that Injustice 3 may not arrive until 2025 or 2026 at the absolute earliest. So in short, be prepared to wait quite a bit before we see another DC fighting game.

Fortunately, Mortal Kombat 1 is right around the corner and is poised to release later this year on September 19, 2023. The game will release across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms and will also be holding a closed beta roughly a month before launch for those that pre-order it.