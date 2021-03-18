Injustice Creator Has Perfect Suggestion for Zack Snyder's Justice League Sequel

✖

Mortal Kombat and Injustice co-creator Ed Boon has seen Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and like many others, he has ideas about where a future superhero film from Snyder should go. Boon’s suggestion shared on Twitter this week says the sequel to Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League should be Zack Snyder’s Injustice. It’s not the first time a film of that sort has been suggested by Boon himself, and with Snyder’s take on Justice League now out, the idea’s garnered a fresh wave of support.

Boon tweeted about the Zack Snyder’s Injustice idea on Friday after saying that he “loved Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” With around 24,000 likes of affirmation already on the tweet along with plenty of retweets and comments, it’s safe to say others would like to see that sort of movie happen as well.

I loved Zack Snyder's Justice League and have a suggestion for the sequel name: Zack Snyder's INJUSTICE — Ed Boon (@noobde) March 19, 2021

As Boon pointed out later by resharing a 2020 article from ComicBookMovie.com, this isn’t the first time he’s pitched the idea of an Injustice movie. He tweeted about it in April 2020 by saying Injustice “would make for a great feature film.” That tweet came not an hour after he praised Snyder’s works and said he was looking forward to the idea of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Set in an alternate view of the DC Universe that features a tyrannical Superman, the events laid out in the Injustice: Gods Among Us and Injustice 2 games seem like they provide more than enough material for a theatrical adaptation of the story. That actually happening would of course be up to Warner Bros., and there could be any number of directors who’d take up the project, but as we’ve seen from the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, fans’ opinions and requests have some weight when it comes to those sorts of decisions.

Around the release of his version of Justice League, Snyder himself has talked about what a potential sequel might entail. His ideas involve capitalizing on the Knightmare sequences from Justice League wherein Superman would succumb to Darkseid’s Anti-Life Equation. Snyder hasn’t given up hope on the idea of a sequel to Justice League, but nothing of the sort has been announced at this time.