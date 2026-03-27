Insider Teases Return of Iconic Nintendo Franchise for Switch 2 (And That’s Not Even the Best News)

Despite the overwhelming success of Pokemon Pokopia and building hype for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, 2026 is off to a slow start for Switch 2. There are still relatively few confirmed first-party Nintendo games confirmed for the next year or so. But after the Super Mario Galaxy movie revealed the presence of one Fox McCloud among its cast, fans had a new reason to hope we could finally get a new game in the series. Now, reliable leaker and industry insider Nate The Hate looks to be teasing exactly that as part of the upcoming Switch 2 lineup. But that’s not all.

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In a March 27th episode of the Nate the Hate podcast, the reputable leaker breaks down what’s next for the Nintendo Switch 2. After all, following the May release of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, we don’t know too much about what’s headed to the newest Nintendo console. According to Nate, gamers can expect 2 big announcements from Nintendo in the not-too-distant future. First, a new Star Fox game for the Switch 2 as early as Summer 2026. And as if that wasn’t exciting enough, Nate also suggests that we’re getting a full-on remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Here’s what we know about these rumored projects so far.

A New Star Fox Game Will Reportedly Hit Switch 2 This Summer

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No doubt many Nintendo fans were expecting Star Fox news following the character’s appearance in promotion for the Super Mario Galaxy movie. But according to Nate the Hate, the news of the next Star Fox game could be much closer than anyone predicted. The insider alleges that we’re not only getting a brand-new Star Fox game, but that it’s expected to release for Switch 2 in Summer 2026.

Given that we’ve had no official confirmation of such a project, that certainly feels like a quick turnaround. But it has been 10 years since the last new entry in the Star Fox franchise, so Nintendo has had plenty of time to think about its next move. And that move sounds like a return to form for the series, as Nate suggests he’s heard it will be a “classic style Star Fox game.” He also claims the title will be officially revealed in the next month or so. If his sources are correct, it’s likely we’ll know more about this supposed new Star Fox in the very near future. But that’s arguably not even the biggest news that Nate the Hate dropped during today’s podcast.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Rumored To Get a Full-On Remake

Image courtesy of Nintendo

For The Legend of Zelda fans like me, there’s even more big news from Nate the Hate today. After teasing the new Star Fox game, Nate goes on to detail more rumored projects from Nintendo throughout 2026. While it sounds like we won’t be getting a new 3D Mario game any time soon, another major Nintendo tentpole franchise will reportedly have big news this holiday season. And that is none other than The Legend of Zelda.

But rather than a brand-new The Legend of Zelda entry, we are reportedly getting a Switch 2 remake of none other than The Ocarina of Time. Many fans have been asking what’s happening for the 40th anniversary of the franchise this year, and Nintendo has said next to nothing about it. But today, Nate the Hate claims that we’re getting a full-on remake of the classic Ocarina of Time during the holiday season of 2026.

The N64 title is arguably the most beloved game in the franchise, so it would certainly make sense for Nintendo to lean into this game for a Switch 2 remake. For now, though, this is merely a rumor from a reliable source and not a confirmed project. And from the sounds of it, Nate doesn’t have much else to share beyond that he believes the remake exists and is headed our way this year.

All in all, it sounds like 2026 could be huge for the Switch 2 when it comes to bringing back nostalgic classics from the N64 era. While it’s not all good news, especially for Mario fans, the return of Star Fox and Ocarina of Time are certainly exciting rumors for Switch 2’s 2026 lineup.

What do you think about this news? Are you more excited for Star Fox or Ocarina of Time? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!