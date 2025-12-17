5 Most Exciting New Switch 2 Games Confirmed for 2026 (So Far)

When the Switch 2 was first announced, Nintendo treated fans to a quick look at some of the games headed our way. A good handful of titles, including launch game Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bonanza, and Kirby Air Riders, have already released. But some of the games that have been confirmed for Switch 2 won’t arrive until 2026. While that means the native Switch 2 library is still relatively small, it also gives Nintendo fans plenty to look forward to on the new console in 2026.

The Switch has long been a beloved console for Nintendo fans and cozy gamers. But with the processing power of the Switch 2, Nintendo is looking to bring more big RPGs to the platform. That means that 2026 has an interesting lineup of new games to look forward to, with a blend of cozy life sims, Nintendo platformers, and cozy games on the radar. There’s no doubt more games will be announced as we get into the new year, but for now, these are the most exciting new games headed to the Switch 2 in 2026.

5) Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

The original Tomodachi Life was a hit release on the Nintendo 3DS back in 2014. It’s a life-sim game centered on Nintendo’s Miis, and one that many fans were thrilled to see is making a comeback.

Announced at the very first Switch 2 direct, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is set to arrive in autumn 2026. It will give players their own island to care for and decorate, which will be populated with the Miis you create. It’s sort of like a Sims 4 and Animal Crossing hybrid, so life sim fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for this one on Switch 2 next year.

4) The Duskbloods

This was one of the more unexpected games announced at the Switch 2 direct back in April. Coming from Dark Souls developer FromSoftware, this RPG will be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive. It’s a brand-new IP from the developer, and we still don’t know about it outside of what was shared in the reveal trailer.

As far as we know, this gritty RPG is still headed our way in 2026. However, no release window or specific release date has been revealed just yet. Given that there’s typically a Nintendo Direct in February, that’s our best bet for when we might see more about The Duskbloods.

3) Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

Yoshi is one of Nintendo’s most beloved characters, and for good reason. The green dinosaur is getting a new game in 2026, in the form of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. The announcement trailer sets up the basic story and shows off a tiny bit of gameplay, but it’s likely we’ll see a lot more about the game next year.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book will be a Switch 2 exclusive release and is currently expected to release in Spring 2026. Given that many Nintendo first-party games have gotten in-depth directs ahead of launch, I’m guessing we can expect to learn more soon. Until then, this is definitely a Switch 2 release to look forward to if you love the previous Yoshi games.

2) Starsand Island

This highly anticipated farming sim just recently confirmed its Switch 2 edition. And with those gorgeous graphics, I’m excited to see that Seed Lab will be taking full advantage of the Switch 2 hardware to show it off. Starsand Island is a life sim with an anime art style, and many gamers are hoping it’ll be a nice successor to games like Stardew Valley. If you don’t yet have a Switch 2, this one will have a Switch edition as well.

Starsand Island is one of just a few 2026 Switch 2 releases with a confirmed release date so far. It’s headed our way on February 1st, 2026.

1) Pokemon Pokopia

Much of what Pokemon has in store for 2026 is still a mystery, but we do know that we’re getting Pokemon Pokopia. This is the first Pokemon life sim, and it will center on Pokemon rebuilding their own island sans humans. The gameplay looks very Animal Crossing meets Minecraft, and that has many Pokemon fans and cozy gamers excited.

Pokemon Pokopia is a Switch 2 exclusive, so you won’t be able to play it on the original Switch. It is set to release on March 5th, 2026 and will be, as far as we know, the first new Pokemon game of 2026.

