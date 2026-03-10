New Yoshi Game Finally Gets a Release Date (And New Gameplay Trailer)

Today may be Mario Day, but apparently, Nintendo wanted to celebrate one of the franchise’s best side characters. The adorable dinosaur Yoshi first appeared in Super Mario World for the SNES and has been capturing hearts ever since. Last year, Nintendo unveiled a brand-new Yoshi game, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. But until now, we haven’t had a firm release date for the latest Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive platformer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, Nintendo shared a new trailer for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. This trailer shows off gameplay from the upcoming storybook title, giving fans a better sense of what’s to come. It also confirms that the game will release on May 21st, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2. Here’s what we know about the latest Yoshi game so far.

Yoshi And The Mysterious Book Hits Nintendo Switch 2 This May

Image courtesy of Nintendo

The latest Yoshi game was announced during the September Nintendo Direct last year. But it has largely flown under the radar, with many Yoshi fans not yet realizing we’re getting a new game in 2026. With a release date and new trailer finally out in the world, hopefully, more Nintendo fans will be able to start getting excited for this new installment. Yoshi in the Mysterious Book is the first new Yoshi platformer since 2019’s Yoshi’s Crafted World, making it a highly anticipated return to the series.

The new trailer for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book shows off a bit more about the game’s story and gameplay. This includes a closer look at the storybook art style, along with how Yoshi will discover and learn about new creatures using the titular Mysterious Book. The trailer also showcases some of the platforming mechanics for this latest Yoshi title, including using bubbles to float around and eating apples to power up Yoshi’s abilities.

Along with showing off a new creature, the trailer gives us a better sense of how we’ll interact and complete the Mysterious Book in this latest Yoshi platformer. If you want to get a more in-depth look at the newest installment in the Yoshi series, you can check out the new Yoshi and the Mysterious Book – Creature Discovery trailer below:

Play video

Like many Yoshi titles, this new game uses a unique art style to bring its 2D platforming world to life. It looks adorable, and if prior Yoshi games are any indication, it should offer a variety of interesting ways to explore that world.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book will be a Switch 2 exclusive title. As revealed in today’s trailer, the game is set to launch on May 21st. Pre-orders are supposed to go live today, though I’m not seeing them on the U.S. eShop just yet at the time I’m writing this. That means I haven’t yet been able to verify the game’s selling price, though it’s likely to match prior Switch 2 exclusives like Donkey Kong Bananza.

Are you excited for a new Yoshi game headed our way this year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!