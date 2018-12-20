Interview: Diving Into Atlantis With ‘DC Universe Online’

With Aquaman set to hit theaters next month, it makes sense that DC Universe Online wants to, ahem, ride the wave of success with some Atlantis-themed content of its own. And so it's gotten it, with the release of the game's biggest expansion to date, enabling players to dive right into Aquaman's world with a variety of heroes. To get an idea of just how much work went into this enlarged expansion to the DCUO world, we sat down with the game's creative director, S.J. Mueller. There are a number of topics here, including the toughest challenges in bringing Aquaman's world to life, as well as what could be next for the popular DC-licensed adventure game.

Tying In With Aquaman First off, congrats on the launch of DCUO's new expansion. We figured the timing's gotta be pretty good with the forthcoming Aquaman movie, right? We assume it was planned that way? Thanks for the congrats! And it's certainly no coincidence. Aquaman's REBIRTH storyline in the comics was a standout arc and what with the films, he's becoming a huge icon in pop culture. He's the talk of the town. And not just him. Mera's surged in popularity too. We were thrilled to introduce her to the game earlier this year. If we understand correctly, this is the biggest expansion we've seen for DCUO, correct? How much time did this take to put together? I'd say in terms of effort and scope, it's one of the biggest endeavors. We added a huge new open world map for Atlantis and it's one of the most beautiful places we've ever created. The art team did an outstanding job bringing Aquaman's kingdom to life. Even the ability for players and NPCs to swim in these underwater maps was a cross-discipline effort for design, art, and engineering. One of the most impressive spectacles of all was the giant Sea Beast, which we spent several months designing and developing. prevnext

What To Do, What To Do, Under the Sea What was the biggest challenge in making a world like Atlantis work for the DCUO mold? Definitely swimming. Movement powers are a huge part of the superhero or supervillain experience. Luckily, we already have flight in game, so we're used to having to design open worlds and boss fights around spaces with verticality. But this time, we knew everyone would have the ability to move up and down in the maps, so we were extra careful in designing the swimming experience and the Atlantean content. Tell us about the content included with the Atlantis expansion. There seems to be something here for everyone. One of the best parts about our new content is that the event portion is available to everyone level 10+! You can download our game for free and be playing the latest content within hours of starting. There won't be any trouble finding folks to play with – which as you likely know, can be an issue with some MMO games. prevnext