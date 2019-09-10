Apple iPhone 11 Slofies Have The Internet Confused

Today, Apple revealed the new iPhone, the iPhone 11, which will have a front-facing camera that has slow-mo. In other words, you can use it to take slow-motion selfies. And naturally Apple’s marketing team pounced on this opportunity to coin the term “slofie,” a slow-motion selfie. In other words, Apple is trying to make “slofie” a thing, but so far the Internet doesn’t seem overly convinced. In fact, most of it seems confused on what a “slofie” is.

Of course, the marketing strategy seems to have worked, because people are talking about the feature endlessly. That said, judging off the add that accompanied the feature, it’s a feature that appears to be aimed at getting teens interested in the new iPhone.

The iPhone 11 has slow-mo on the front-facing camera, and so Apple is trying to make “slofie” a thing. — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) September 10, 2019

I’m already calling “slofie” the worst word of 2019 #AppleEvent — Federico Viticci (@viticci) September 10, 2019

Ok they’re about to do a bunch of performance demos so lemme just take this opportunity to say “slofie” out loud for the first and last time ever in my life. Thank you. — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 10, 2019

Me if I hear anyone ask for a “Slofie”#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/BjUXXhYlEZ — Josh Marley (@Josh12Marley) September 10, 2019

I told myself I didn’t need the new iPhone 11 but wow that slofie really sold me 🙄😂 — Diana Saldana (@DianaChantel) September 10, 2019

“Slofie” sounds like something you give your high school boyfriend — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) September 10, 2019

I’m a fan of the ad, but not of the term #slofie… who said

“This is how we get the kids to want an #iphone11”#appleevent pic.twitter.com/OWBRaFvWQj — Andrew Curry (@andrewcurryla) September 10, 2019

Guys gather around, let’s take a “SLOFIE” – Kids 2020 🙄 #AppleEvent — Safwan AhmedMia (@SuperSaf) September 10, 2019

I swear if yall starting using the term slofie yall about to catch these hands 😤 — 裏切り (@klepsider) September 10, 2019

For more news, media, and information on the new iPhone, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our previous and extensive coverage of the latest iPhone, by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Is the slofie the next evolution of the selfie?