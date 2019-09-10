Gaming

Apple iPhone 11 Slofies Have The Internet Confused

By

Today, Apple revealed the new iPhone, the iPhone 11, which will have a front-facing camera that has slow-mo. In other words, you can use it to take slow-motion selfies. And naturally Apple’s marketing team pounced on this opportunity to coin the term “slofie,” a slow-motion selfie. In other words, Apple is trying to make “slofie” a thing, but so far the Internet doesn’t seem overly convinced. In fact, most of it seems confused on what a “slofie” is.

Of course, the marketing strategy seems to have worked, because people are talking about the feature endlessly. That said, judging off the add that accompanied the feature, it’s a feature that appears to be aimed at getting teens interested in the new iPhone.

