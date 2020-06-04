Marvel's Iron Man VR Releases Behind-the-Scenes Video All About Immersion

Developer Camouflaj and PlayStation have released a new behind-the-scenes video for Marvel's Iron Man VR, the upcoming virtual reality title featuring the Marvel character for PlayStation VR. This specific video is all about VR and immersion with interview snippets from director Ryan Payton, producer Aaron Whiting, engineer Troy Johnsen, audio designer Carlye Nyte, and designer Ryan Darcey.

"We wanted players to be able to explore Stark Mansion, explore Stark Tower, but also interact with iconic characters," Whiting says in the video. "It's a very special moment, the first time you're in VR and you're looking face to face with Pepper, or face to face with Nick Fury, and you feel like you're there, standing on the bridge of the helicarrier." You can check out the full video above!

If you're interested in seeing for yourself before buying, a demo for the game recently released. Sony Interactive Entertainment also recently announced a new PlayStation VR bundle featuring the Marvel's Iron Man VR game on Blu-ray disc, a PlayStation VR headset, a PlayStation Camera, two PlayStation Move controllers, and a PS VR Demo Disc. The whole thing is available to pre-order for $349.99.

As noted above, the demo for Marvel's Iron Man VR is now available via the PlayStation Store. As with all PlayStation VR titles, it requires the headset, camera, and PlayStation Move controllers. Anyone that finishes the demo and purchases the full game will receive the Molten Lava Armor Deco when the game launches. The full virtual reality game is set to release for PlayStation VR via PlayStation 4 on July 3rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming VR video game right here.

